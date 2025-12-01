Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test: Date, Time, Venue, Squads, How To Watch And More
AUS vs ENG Test Series 2025: English pacer Mark Wood is likely to miss the 2nd Test match due to a knee issue, according to media reports.
AUS vs ENG, 2nd Test: England will take on Australia at The Gabba, Brisbane, from Dec. 4 in the second match of the Ashes series. The match starts at 9:30 a.m. IST.
The visitors will look to avenge their defeat in the first Ashes Test match. In a dominant display in the first Test, Australia secured an impressive win with ease. England's score of 205 proved no obstacle, as the home team reached their target swiftly in just one session.
Starc's bowling decimated the English batting line-up, while Travis Head's vital innings ensured a smooth finish for Australia.
Australia's captain Pat Cummins won’t feature in the second Test, with selectors keeping the same 14-man squad for the day-night encounter at Brisbane's Gabba.
The 32-year-old is nearing the end of his recovery from a lumbar back stress and will travel with the team to Brisbane. He is expected to be a strong contender for selection in Australia's side for the third Test, scheduled to begin in Adelaide on Dec. 17.
Despite missing the second innings in Perth's opening match due to back spasms, veteran opener Usman Khawaja has been named in the squad.
Mark Wood To Miss Brisbane Test?
English pacer Mark Wood is likely to miss the 2nd Test match as well due to a knee issue, according to a Sky Sports report.
England have faced criticism for not fielding any players from their first Test squad in the England Lions fixture in Canberra this weekend. Instead, Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum are opting for an extended preparation phase, one of the longest since they took the reins over three years ago.
England will conduct two of their training sessions, on Monday and Wednesday, under the floodlights ahead of the pink-ball Test. The tourists have struggled in day-night matches, securing victory in just two of their past seven outings, with three losses suffered on Australian pitches.
Australia vs England Ashes 2nd Test: Date And Time
The 2nd Ashes Test match between Australia and England starts on Dec. 4 at 9:30 a.m. IST.
Australia vs England Ashes 2nd Test: Venue
The 2nd Ashes Test match between Australia and England will be played at The Gabba, Brisbane.
Australia vs England Ashes 2nd Test: Live Telecast
Fans in India can watch the action live on the Star Sports Network.
Australia vs England Ashes 2nd Test: Live Streaming
The Australia vs England 2nd Ashes Test match will be livestreamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Australia vs England 2nd Ashes Test: Squads
Australia: Steve Smith (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.
England: Ben Stokes (C), Harry Brook (VC), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (WK), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.