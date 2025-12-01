Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test: Date, Time, Venue, Squads, How To Watch And More

AUS vs ENG, 2nd Test: England will take on Australia at The Gabba, Brisbane, from Dec. 4 in the second match of the Ashes series. The match starts at 9:30 a.m. IST.

The visitors will look to avenge their defeat in the first Ashes Test match. In a dominant display in the first Test, Australia secured an impressive win with ease. England's score of 205 proved no obstacle, as the home team reached their target swiftly in just one session.

Starc's bowling decimated the English batting line-up, while Travis Head's vital innings ensured a smooth finish for Australia.

Australia's captain Pat Cummins won’t feature in the second Test, with selectors keeping the same 14-man squad for the day-night encounter at Brisbane's Gabba.

The 32-year-old is nearing the end of his recovery from a lumbar back stress and will travel with the team to Brisbane. He is expected to be a strong contender for selection in Australia's side for the third Test, scheduled to begin in Adelaide on Dec. 17.

Despite missing the second innings in Perth's opening match due to back spasms, veteran opener Usman Khawaja has been named in the squad.