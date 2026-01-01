Ashes 2025-26: England's Record At SCG Ahead Of Final Test Against Australia

England will be looking to end the 2025-26 Ashes on a relative high by winning the fifth and final Test in Sydney. The visitors pulled off an unexpected win in the fourth Test in Melbourne to pull one back after losing the first three Tests and the series.

The fifth Test will be played from Jan. 4 to 8 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Despite the hype ahead of the current Ashes, it turned out to be a damp squib for the neutrals as the series is already lost.

But England's win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) saved them from the embarrassment of another white-wash Down Under.

If the visitors win at the SCG, they overall series score will be 3-2, which looks way better than 5-0 or 4-0, which has been the scorelines the last three times England have toured Australia.

Here is a look at England's performance in the last five Tests they have played at the SCG:

1. Australia v England, 4th Test, Jan. 5 to 9, 2022

The last time England played a Test at SCG was in 2022, during the 2021-22 Ashes series.

Unlike the ongoing series, the Sydney Test of the 2021-22 Ashes was the fourth match of the series due to Covid. But much like this series, Australia headed into the Sydney match enjoying an unprecedented lead.

Australia were on a high after winning the first three Tests of 2021-22 Ashes series. The hosts were aiming for a whitewash. They batted first and thanks to a century by Usman Khawaja mounted a score of 416/8 in the first innings.

England's response to Australia's score was poor as they were bowled out for 294. Jonny Bairstow's hundred was the only saving grace for England. Khawaja hit his second hundred of the match as Australia set a target of 388 for England.

In the run-chase, England were 237/8 and Australia could sniff another win. But the likes of Jack Leach, Stuart Broad and James Anderson showed tremendous restrain to help England pull-off a thrilling draw.