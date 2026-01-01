Ashes 2025-26: England's Record At SCG Ahead Of Final Test Against Australia
With the Ashes finale set for Sydney, revisit England’s past Test outings at the SCG and how they have performed over the years versus Australia.
England will be looking to end the 2025-26 Ashes on a relative high by winning the fifth and final Test in Sydney. The visitors pulled off an unexpected win in the fourth Test in Melbourne to pull one back after losing the first three Tests and the series.
The fifth Test will be played from Jan. 4 to 8 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Despite the hype ahead of the current Ashes, it turned out to be a damp squib for the neutrals as the series is already lost.
But England's win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) saved them from the embarrassment of another white-wash Down Under.
If the visitors win at the SCG, they overall series score will be 3-2, which looks way better than 5-0 or 4-0, which has been the scorelines the last three times England have toured Australia.
Here is a look at England's performance in the last five Tests they have played at the SCG:
1. Australia v England, 4th Test, Jan. 5 to 9, 2022
The last time England played a Test at SCG was in 2022, during the 2021-22 Ashes series.
Unlike the ongoing series, the Sydney Test of the 2021-22 Ashes was the fourth match of the series due to Covid. But much like this series, Australia headed into the Sydney match enjoying an unprecedented lead.
Australia were on a high after winning the first three Tests of 2021-22 Ashes series. The hosts were aiming for a whitewash. They batted first and thanks to a century by Usman Khawaja mounted a score of 416/8 in the first innings.
England's response to Australia's score was poor as they were bowled out for 294. Jonny Bairstow's hundred was the only saving grace for England. Khawaja hit his second hundred of the match as Australia set a target of 388 for England.
In the run-chase, England were 237/8 and Australia could sniff another win. But the likes of Jack Leach, Stuart Broad and James Anderson showed tremendous restrain to help England pull-off a thrilling draw.
2. Australia v England, 5th Test, Jan. 4 to 8, 2018
Australia and England squared-off at the SCG for the fifth Test of the 2017-18 Ashes series.
Australia recorded dominant wins in the first three Tests and the fourth Test played at the MCG ended in a draw thanks to Alastair Cook's marathon 244*. But England headed into the Sydney Test winless.
England batted first and put up a score of 346 thanks to half-centuries from captain Joe Root and middle-order batter Dawid Malan. Australia then mounted a score of 649/7d as Usman Khawaja, Shaun March and Mitchell March scored a hundred each.
A lead of 303 runs was enough for Australia to dominate the proceedings for the rest of the match. Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon combined to pick seven wickets in England's second innings as the visitors were bowled out on mere 180. Australia registered yet another commanding win and clinched the series 4-0.
3. Australia v England, 5th Test, Jan. 3 to 5, 2014
Australia demolished England in the first four matches of the 2013-14 Ashes, also known as Johnson's Ashes. The two teams headed to the SCG for the final match with Australia looking to complete a 5-0 whitewash.
Australia batted first and thanks to a hundred from Steve Smith posted a score of 326. Ben Stokes picked six wickets for England. The Australian pace trio of Ryan Harris, Mitchell Johnson and Peter Siddle, picked three wickets each as England were bowled out for a mere 155.
Opener Chris Rogers scored a hundred in Australia's second innings as the hosts set a target of 448 for England to win the match. England batted poorly yet again as they were all-out on 166, with Harris picking five wickets. Australia won the match by 281 runs.
4. Australia v England, 5th Test, Jan. 3 to 7, 2011
This was the series that England dominated. The series-opener was a draw. England won the second and the fourth Test. England's two victories were separated by Australia's win in the third Test. So, Australia had the chance to level the series in Sydney.
At the SCG, Australia batted first and were bowled out for a below-par score of 280 thanks to the efforts of James Anderson and Tim Bresnan. England's first innings ended on a huge score of 644 as Cook (189), Ian Bell (1150 and Matt Prior (118) all slammed hundreds.
Australia thus trailed England by 364 runs after both team's first innings. But the hosts were no better in their second dig either as they were bundled out on 281. England won the match by an innings and 83 runs and clinched the series 3-1.
5. Australia v England, 5th Test, Jan. 5 to 7, 2007
Australia beat England quite comfortably in the first four matches of the 2006-07 Ashes series. So England were itching to salvage some pride in Sydney.
That did not happen though. England batted first and were bowled out cheaply on 291. Glenn McGrath, Brett Lee and Stuart Clark claimed three wickets each. Australia responded with a total of 393 and took a 102-run lead. England were all-out for 147 as Lee and McGrath again picked three wickets each.
Australia thus had to chase down a small target of 46, which they did without any loss of wickets. Australia won the match by 10 wickets and clinched the series 5-0. It was the last time McGrath, Shane Warne and Justin Langer played a Test for Australia.