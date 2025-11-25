Asian Paints Inks Deal With BCCI For 110 Matches — Check Details
With this development, Asian Paints joins the roster that includes prominent brands such as Campa, Atomberg and SBI Life.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday officially announced Asian Paints as the new "Official Colour Partner" for Team India in a deal valued at Rs 45 crore.
The three-year association will cover all Men’s, Women’s, and Domestic series played in India, spanning over 110 matches. This association strengthens Asian Paints’ association with cricket.
The activation plan includes two major on-ground engagements before every match, including a 'Colour Cam' that will scan the crowd to pick winners and a 'colour countdown' integration designed to drive fan participation.
BCCI has now secured significant sponsorship deals, boosting its revenue with partnerships with Campa (Rs 48 crore), Atomberg (Rs 41 crore) and SBI Life (Rs 47 crore), according to a report by Hindustan Times.
Apollo Tyres - BCCI Deal
In September, Apollo Tyres was locked in as the new jersey sponsor for the Indian cricket team for a period of two and a half years following the exit of online gaming platform Dream 11.
The deal which will run through March 2028, is valued at Rs 579 crore, higher than the Rs 358 crore agreement with Dream 11 for the same duration. The deal with the tyre major covers 121 bilateral games and 21 ICC games.
As per the deal, Apollo Tyres will pay Rs 4.5 crore per match to the BCCI, surpassing Dream 11's earlier payment of Rs 4 crore per fixture. The base price set by the BCCI was Rs 3.5 crore for bilateral matches Rs 1.5 crore for World Cup games.
Dream 11 shut down its real money games due to the 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act 2025', which states that 'no person shall offer any, aid, abet, induce, indulge, engage in offering online money gaming services nor shall involve in any advertisement which directly or indirectly promotes any person to play any online money game'.