Asian Paints Inks Deal With BCCI For 110 Matches — Check Details

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday officially announced Asian Paints as the new "Official Colour Partner" for Team India in a deal valued at Rs 45 crore.

The three-year association will cover all Men’s, Women’s, and Domestic series played in India, spanning over 110 matches. This association strengthens Asian Paints’ association with cricket.

The activation plan includes two major on-ground engagements before every match, including a 'Colour Cam' that will scan the crowd to pick winners and a 'colour countdown' integration designed to drive fan participation.

With this development, Asian Paints joins the roster that includes prominent brands such as Campa, Atomberg and SBI Life.

BCCI has now secured significant sponsorship deals, boosting its revenue with partnerships with Campa (Rs 48 crore), Atomberg (Rs 41 crore) and SBI Life (Rs 47 crore), according to a report by Hindustan Times.