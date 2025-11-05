Asia Cup Row: ICC Fines Suryakumar Yadav 30% Match Fee, Pakistan's Haris Rauf Faces 2-Match Ban

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf were found guilty of breaching the International Cricket Council (ICC) code of conduct during the Asia Cup in the UAE. Both players have faced sanctions for their actions, the international cricket body announced on Tuesday.

“The hearings were conducted by members of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees following incidents in the matches between India and Pakistan on Sept. 14, 21 and 28,” the ICC said.

Yadav was fined 30% of his match fee for comments supporting the Indian armed forces and showing solidarity with the Pahalgam terror attack victims. The ICC deemed his actions as “bringing the game into disrepute.”

“He was fined 30% of his match fee and received two demerit points,” the ICC said, referring to Yadav’s conduct during the Sept. 14 match.

In the same match, Sahibzada Farhan of Pakistan was found guilty of the same offence and received an official warning with one demerit point. Rauf was also found guilty, fined 30% of his match fee and got two demerit points, according to the ICC.