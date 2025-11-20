Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Semi-Finals: Dates, Schedule, Teams, Squads, Live Streaming And More
Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Both the Bangladesh A vs India A and Pakistan Shaheens vs Sri Lanka A semifinal matches will be played on Nov. 21.
The final stage of Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 is here, with India A facing Bangladesh A and Pakistan Shaheens taking on Sri Lanka A in the semifinals. Both matches are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 21.
India A will be counting on a stronger showing from its top-order batsmen to take some pressure off the in-form Vaibhav Suryavanshi when it faces Bangladesh A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup semifinal on Friday.
India A’s reliance on Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer with 201 runs, has been substantial as he has virtually shouldered the batting alone.
Meanwhile, the other batsmen— captain Jitesh Sharma, Naman Dhir, Priyansh Arya, and Nehal Wadhera— have all found it difficult to assert themselves during the group stage. This inconsistency remains a concern for India A, especially in cases of early dismissal of Suryavanshi.
Bangladesh A have emerged as a challenging adversary, known for their unpredictable yet effective gameplay that can disrupt even the strongest teams.
They have notably dismissed a formidable Afghanistan A squad, featuring players like Allah Ghazanfar and Sediqullah Atal, for a mere 78 runs. Additionally, they pushed a resilient Sri Lanka A team to the very final over in a gripping league encounter.
The second semi-final, scheduled for Nov. 21, will see Pakistan take on Sri Lanka. Pakistan finished at the top of Group A, winning all three of their group stage games, while Sri Lanka progressed as the runners-up from Group B. Meanwhile, the defending champions, Afghanistan, were unable to make it through to the knockout rounds.
The final will be played on Sunday, Nov. 23.
Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Semi-Finals: Date
Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Semi-Finals: Schedule
Nov. 21: Bangladesh A vs India A, 3 p.m. IST.
Nov. 21: Pakistan Shaheens vs Sri Lanka A, 8 p.m. IST.
Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Semi-Finals: Venue
The Bangladesh A vs India A and Pakistan Shaheens vs Sri Lanka A semifinal matches will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.
Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Semi-Finals: Live Telecast
The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semifinal matches will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.
Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Semi-Finals: Live Streaming
Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semifinal matches on the SonyLiv app and website. All the matches will also be available live via the FanCode app.
Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Squads
India A: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir (VC), Suryansh Shedge, Jitesh Sharma (C) (WK), Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Vijay Kumar Vyshak, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abhisek Porel (WK), Suyash Sharma.
Stand-by Players: Gurnoor Singh Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Tanush Kotian, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed.
Bangladesh A: Akbar Ali (C), Md. Habibur Rahman, Yasir Ali, Jishan Alam, Ariful Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mahidul Ankon (WK), Tofael Ahmed Rayhan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Meherob Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Abu Hidar Rony, Md. Shadin Islam, Zawad Abrar, Md. Abdul Gaffar.
Sri Lanka A: Dunith Wellalage (C), Vishen Halambage, Nisan Madushka (WK), Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Kavindu De Livera, Sahan Arachchige, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Pramod Madushan, Garuka Sanketh, Isitha Wijesundara, Milan Rathnayaka, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Traveen Mathew.
Pakistan Shaheens: Irfan Khan (C), Yasir Khan, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Faiq, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori, Muhammad Shahzad, Saad Masood, Arafat Minhas, Mubasir Khan, Shahid Aziz, Sufyan Moqim, Ubaid Shah, Muhammad Salman, Ahmad Daniyal.