Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Semi-Finals: Dates, Schedule, Teams, Squads, Live Streaming And More

The final stage of Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 is here, with India A facing Bangladesh A and Pakistan Shaheens taking on Sri Lanka A in the semifinals. Both matches are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 21.

India A will be counting on a stronger showing from its top-order batsmen to take some pressure off the in-form Vaibhav Suryavanshi when it faces Bangladesh A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup semifinal on Friday.

India A’s reliance on Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer with 201 runs, has been substantial as he has virtually shouldered the batting alone.

Meanwhile, the other batsmen— captain Jitesh Sharma, Naman Dhir, Priyansh Arya, and Nehal Wadhera— have all found it difficult to assert themselves during the group stage. This inconsistency remains a concern for India A, especially in cases of early dismissal of Suryavanshi.

Bangladesh A have emerged as a challenging adversary, known for their unpredictable yet effective gameplay that can disrupt even the strongest teams.

They have notably dismissed a formidable Afghanistan A squad, featuring players like Allah Ghazanfar and Sediqullah Atal, for a mere 78 runs. Additionally, they pushed a resilient Sri Lanka A team to the very final over in a gripping league encounter.

The second semi-final, scheduled for Nov. 21, will see Pakistan take on Sri Lanka. Pakistan finished at the top of Group A, winning all three of their group stage games, while Sri Lanka progressed as the runners-up from Group B. Meanwhile, the defending champions, Afghanistan, were unable to make it through to the knockout rounds.

The final will be played on Sunday, Nov. 23.