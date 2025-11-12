Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Dates, Schedule, Format, Teams, Full Squads And Live Streaming

The Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship is set to bring another exciting chapter in Asian cricket, following its rebranding from the Emerging Asia Cup. Defending champions Afghanistan will be looking to hold on to their title.

The T20 tournament will take place in Doha, Qatar. All matches will be held at the West End International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

The focus will be on India ‘A’ and Pakistan ‘A’, who are in the same group. Earlier this year, in the senior Asia Cup, their matches were surrounded by controversy. India refused to shake hands with Pakistan and also declined to accept the trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi after winning the tournament.