Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Dates, Schedule, Format, Teams, Full Squads And Live Streaming
Eight Asian nations will compete for the title, with the highly anticipated clash between India A and Pakistan A set for Nov. 16.
The Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship is set to bring another exciting chapter in Asian cricket, following its rebranding from the Emerging Asia Cup. Defending champions Afghanistan will be looking to hold on to their title.
The T20 tournament will take place in Doha, Qatar. All matches will be held at the West End International Cricket Stadium in Doha.
The focus will be on India ‘A’ and Pakistan ‘A’, who are in the same group. Earlier this year, in the senior Asia Cup, their matches were surrounded by controversy. India refused to shake hands with Pakistan and also declined to accept the trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi after winning the tournament.
Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Dates
The T20 tournament will take place from Nov. 14 to 23, with eight Asian nations competing for the title. Both semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 21, and the final will be held on Nov. 23.
The most-awaited match of the tournament could be the face-off between India ‘A’ and Pakistan ‘A’ on Nov. 16.
Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Teams
Group A: Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A, Hong Kong
Group B: India A, Pakistan A, UAE, Oman.
Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Format
The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 features eight teams split into two groups of four. A total of 15 matches will be played. Each team will play the other three teams in their group once.
The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals. Group A’s winner will face Group B’s runner-up. Similarly, Group A’s runner-up will take on Group B’s winner. The winners of the semifinals will then meet in the final to compete for the trophy.
Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Schedule
Nov. 14: Pakistan ‘A’ vs Oman, 12 p.m. IST
Nov. 14: India ‘A’ vs UAE, 5 p.m. IST
Nov. 15: Bangladesh ‘A’ vs Hong Kong, 12 p.m. IST
Nov. 15: Sri Lanka ‘A’ vs Afghanistan ‘A’, 5 p.m. IST
Nov. 16: UAE vs Oman, 3 p.m. IST
Nov. 16: India ‘A’ vs Pakistan ‘A’, 8 p.m. IST
Nov. 17: Sri Lanka ‘A’ vs Hong Kong, 3 p.m. IST
Nov. 17: Bangladesh ‘A’ vs Afghanistan ‘A’, 8 p.m. IST
Nov. 18: Pakistan ‘A’ vs UAE, 3 p.m. IST
Nov. 18: India ‘A’ vs Oman, 8 p.m. IST
Nov. 19: Afghanistan ‘A’ vs Hong Kong, 3 p.m. IST
Nov. 19: Sri Lanka ‘A’ vs Bangladesh ‘A’, 8 p.m. IST
Nov. 21: Semifinal 1 (A1 vs B2), 3 p.m. IST
Nov. 21: Semifinal 2 (B1 vs A2), 8 p.m. IST
Nov. 23: Final, 8 p.m. IST
Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Live Telecast
All Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network in India
Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Live Streaming
All the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 matches, including India A vs Pakistan A will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.
Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Full Squads
India A Squad
Jitesh Sharma (C) (WK), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir (VC), Suryansh Shedge, Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Vijay Kumar Vyshak, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abhisek Porel (WK), Suyash Sharma.
Stand-by players: Gurnoor Singh Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Tanush Kotian, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed.
Sri Lanka A Squad
Dunith Wellalage (C), Vishen Halambage, Nishan Madushka (WK), Nuwanidu Fernando, Lasith Croospulle, Ramesh Mendis, Kavindu de Livera, Sahan Arachchige, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Pramod Madushan, Garuka Sanketh, Isitha Wijesundara, Milan Rathnayake, V Viyaskanth, Traveen Mathew
Afghanistan A Squad
Darwish Rasooli (C), Sediqullah Atal (VC), Noor Rahman (WK), Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Zubaid Akbari, Imran Mir, Rahmanullah Zadran, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Nangeyalia Kharote, Farmanullah Safi, Qais Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Abdollah Ahmadzai and Faridoon Dawoodzai.
Reserves: Wafiullah Tarakhil, Sediqullah Pacha, Yama Arab
Bangladesh A Squad
Akbar Ali (C) (WK), Jishan Alam, Yasir Ali, Zawad Abrar, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Tofael Ahmed, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Abu Hider Rony, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Mahidul Islam Ankon (WK), Ripon Mondol, SM Meherob, Shadhin Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Ariful Islam
Hong Kong Squad
Yasim Murtaza (C), Kalhan Challu, Kinchit Shah, Shiv Mathur, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Aizaz Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Anshuman Rath (WK), Zeeshan Ali (WK), Ateeq Iqbal, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Mohammad Waheed, Ehsan Khan
Pakistan A Squad
Irfan Khan (C), Yasir Khan, Mohammad Naeem, Arafat Minhas, Saad Masood, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Salman, Muhammad Shahzad, Mohammad Faiq, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori (WK), Ahmed Daniyal, Ubaid Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shahid Aziz
UAE Squad
Alishan Sharafu (C), Ethan DSouza, Sohaib Khan, Yayin Rai, Mayank Rajesh Kumar, Aayan Afzal Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Syed Haider (WK), Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Farazuddin, Muhammad Arfan
Oman Squad
Hammad Mirza (C) (WK), Zikria Islam, Wasim Ali, Hassnain Shah, Muzahir Raza, Shafiq Jan, Jay Odedra, Sufyan Yousaf (WK), Aryan Bisht, Samay Shrivastava, Shuaib Al Balushi, Pruthvikumar Macchi, Ubaid Ullaha