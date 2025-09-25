Asia Cup: India vs Pakistan Final On Cards? What's At Stake In Today's Virtual Semifinal

The journey has been quite a rollercoaster for Pakistan. They started strong in the group stage, defeating Oman and the UAE to qualify for the Super Fours. However, they were crushed by India in the group stage. However, the result was shrouded by the "handshake" row after the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side did not partake in the customary handshake post the match. Pakistan's Super Fours game against India added more drama but the Indian side outclassed them in every department. It was Pakistan's five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in a crucial game that helped them revive their campaign.

After winning against minnows Hong Kong, Bangladesh was defeated by Sri Lanka in the group stage, but they bounced back to defeat Afghanistan to secure their spot in the Super Fours. Their first Super Fours match was a thrilling four-wicket win against Sri Lanka. They then lost to India on Wednesday. Bangladesh will now face Pakistan in a virtual semifinal, and the winner will play against India in the final on Sept. 28.

With both teams having everything to play for, today's encounter is a chance to challenge the tournament's best.