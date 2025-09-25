Asia Cup: India vs Pakistan Final On Cards? What's At Stake In Today's Virtual Semifinal
If Pakistan wins against Bangladesh today, the stage will be set for another India-Pakistan blockbuster on Sunday in the Asia Cup 2025 Final.
The stage is set for Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday in what can be called as a virtual semifinal of the tournament. The winner of today's match will earn a spot in the final against an unbeaten Indian side. If Pakistan wins against Bangladesh today, the stage will be set for another India-Pakistan blockbuster on Sunday in the Asia Cup 2025 Final.
If in any case, Pakistan and Bangladesh's match ends with a no result, then Pakistan will advance to the final as their net run rate in the Super Fours table stands at 0.226 as opposed to Bangladesh which is at -0.969.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Team Report Card
The journey has been quite a rollercoaster for Pakistan. They started strong in the group stage, defeating Oman and the UAE to qualify for the Super Fours. However, they were crushed by India in the group stage. However, the result was shrouded by the "handshake" row after the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side did not partake in the customary handshake post the match. Pakistan's Super Fours game against India added more drama but the Indian side outclassed them in every department. It was Pakistan's five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in a crucial game that helped them revive their campaign.
After winning against minnows Hong Kong, Bangladesh was defeated by Sri Lanka in the group stage, but they bounced back to defeat Afghanistan to secure their spot in the Super Fours. Their first Super Fours match was a thrilling four-wicket win against Sri Lanka. They then lost to India on Wednesday. Bangladesh will now face Pakistan in a virtual semifinal, and the winner will play against India in the final on Sept. 28.
With both teams having everything to play for, today's encounter is a chance to challenge the tournament's best.
Match 17 | Super Four | Asia Cup 2025
India's Asia Cup 2025 Campaign
India has had a flawless run in the tournament, entering the final as the only unbeaten team. Their campaign began in Group A, where they dominated Pakistan, UAE and Oman. In the Super Fours, India continued their winning streak, defeating Pakistan by six wickets before a convincing 41-run victory over Bangladesh on Sept. 24. This performance has not only secured their place in the final but also established them as the firm favourites to lift the trophy.
