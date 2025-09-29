India Vs Pakistan: Surya Kumar Yadav To Donate Match Fees To Armed Forces, Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims

Having won the Asia Cup beating Pakistan for the third time in a space of two weeks, Yadav and the team refused to take the trophy from Asian Cricket Council chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Pakistan Cricket Board chief and, more importantly, the 'Interior Minister' of his country, known for his vocal anti-India stand.

Since the Indian team didn't take the trophy from Naqvi, the presentation ceremony was concluded with Naqvi leaving the dais and taking the trophy with him on Sunday night.

"I think this is one thing which I have never seen since I started playing and following cricket that a champion team is denied a trophy. I mean that too a hard-earned one. It's not like it happened easily. It was a hard-earned tournament win," Surya Kumar Yadav told news agency PTI on how it felt being denied the biggest prize after winning seven games at the continental showpiece.

The BCCI has declared that the Asia Cup-winning Indian cricket team and its support staff will be presented a prize money of Rs 21 crore for its unbeaten run in the just-concluded tournament.

"That money will be distributed and this is a big reward for our team and the Indian cricket board as well as the people of India. We are extremely proud of our cricketers and the support staff for their superb performance in Dubai," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said.

(With PTI inputs)