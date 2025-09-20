Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Schedule, Format, Dates, Teams, Live Streaming Details And Other Key Details

The build-up to the final of the 2025 Asia Cup is heating up as the tournament moves into the Super Four round in Dubai this weekend. The fixtures for the next phase have been finalised, with India topping the Group A standings.

While the first match of the Super Four will see Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka, the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 21.

Following 11 hard-fought group encounters, the Super Four line-up is now complete, featuring India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. From Saturday, the competition enters its next chapter as these four nations vie for a spot in the final.