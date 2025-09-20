Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Schedule, Format, Dates, Teams, Live Streaming Details And Other Key Details
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Details: Following 11 hard-fought group encounters, the Super Four line-up is now complete, featuring India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
The build-up to the final of the 2025 Asia Cup is heating up as the tournament moves into the Super Four round in Dubai this weekend. The fixtures for the next phase have been finalised, with India topping the Group A standings.
While the first match of the Super Four will see Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka, the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 21.
Following 11 hard-fought group encounters, the Super Four line-up is now complete, featuring India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. From Saturday, the competition enters its next chapter as these four nations vie for a spot in the final.
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Schedule
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Format
The Super Four stage will be played in a round-robin style, with all four teams meeting each of the others once. The leading two teams at the end of this phase will move on to the final.
The scoring arrangement is unchanged, with victories earning two points, abandoned matches resulting in a single point. Net run rate will be used to settle ties on the table.
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Dates
The Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025 will be played from Sept. 20-26.
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Venue
The Super Four matches will be played at two stadiums: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai and Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Telecast Channel Details
Viewers in India can watch the Asia Cup Super Four matches on the channels of the Sony Sports Network.
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Live Streaming
The Super Four matches will be streamed live on the SonyLive app and website.
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.
Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.
Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Janith Liyanage.
Bangladesh: Litton Das (C), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin