Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Books Slot In Final Vs India With 11-Run Win Over Bangladesh In Super Four Clash

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs on Thursday to secure their spot in the Asia Cup 2025 final, where they will meet India. It will be the third match between the arch-rivals as they were drawn in the group and met in the Super Fours as well. India trounced Pakistan on both occasions.

This Super Four match in Dubai between Pakistan and Bangladesh was a virtual semifinal as the winner would’ve progressed to the final to meet India on Sunday. India are the only unbeaten side in the tournament.

Chasing a modest target of 136, Bangladesh lost wickets from the first over of their innings as Pakistan’s bowlers took control of the match. Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed opener Parvez Hossain Emon on the fifth ball of the chase. He then dismissed Towhid Hridoy to shock Bangladesh.

Bangladesh lost four wickets by the eighth over for a score of 44. Nurul Hasan and Shamim Hossain tried to bring their innings back on track but part-timer Saim Ayub dismissed the former.

Hossain tried his best as he top-scored with 30 off 25 balls hitting two sixes in his innings. But Afridi dismissed him after he misjudged a slower length ball outside off with a premeditated shot that went straight to point.

It was always going to be downhill for Bangladesh from there. Haris Rauf took two wickets in three balls to reduce Bangladesh to 102/9 in 17.4 overs. Rishad Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman had some fun with the bat as they added an unbeaten 23 runs for the final wicket. But it was too little too late as Pakistan hung on for the win.

Earlier in the match, Bangladesh skipper Jaker Ali won the toss and sent Pakistan into bat. The decision seemed the right one at the time as Pakistan lost two wickets for just five runs. Fakhar Zaman and captain Salman Agha seemed to steady the ship but their partnership of 24 runs was broken by Rishad Hossain.

Pakistan were dented even further as they soon lost half their side for 49 runs in the 11th over. There was some lower-order fight back as Afridi tonked two maximums to give his side some counter punch. But he skied one from Taskin Ahmed and Ali took a good catch.

Mohammad Haris and Mohammad Nawaz shared a 38-run partnership as Pakistan crossed the 100-run mark. Haris top-scored 23-ball 31 and Nawaz added a quick 25 off 15 balls. Pakistan huffed and puffed to a total of 135/8 – a score that gave their bowlers a small, but significant, chance to defend.