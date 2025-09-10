Asia Cup 2025 Opener: India Wrap Up UAE For 57, Chase Down Target In Just 27 Balls. Internet Reacts

Business NewsSportsAsia Cup 2025 Opener: India Wrap Up UAE For 57, Chase Down Target In Just 27 Balls. Internet Reacts
Kuldeep Yadav was too skillful for the UAE batters to comprehend. He ended with figures of 4 for 7 in 2.1 overs.

10 Sep 2025, 10:20 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A 9-wicket win for Team India after chasing down the target in 4.3 overs. (Image: BCCI)</p></div>
A 9-wicket win for Team India after chasing down the target in 4.3 overs. (Image: BCCI)
India started its Asia Cup campaign on a dominant note, defeating the United Arab Emirates by nine wickets and 15.5 overs to spare.

Bowling first, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side wrapped up the hosts for just 57. The target was chased down in just 27 balls.

Earlier, India's bowling attack, led by a resurgent Kuldeep Yadav on Wednesday dismantled the UAE side in just 13.1 overs.

Kuldeep, who had a frustrating time in the UK after warming the bench for five straight Tests, was too skillful for the UAE batters to comprehend. He ended with figures of 4 for 7 in 2.1 overs.

Netizens were thrilled with Kuldeep Yadav's performance, hailing his clinical performance.

The collapse of the UAE batting order was initiated by Jasprit Bumrah (1/19 in 3 overs), who delivered a pinpoint yorker to remove the promising Alishan Sharafu. Sharafu had been the lone aggressor for the UAE, scoring a quickfire 22 off 17 balls before his dismissal. Following his dismissal, wickets fell in quick succession with batters making a beeline back to the dugout.

India's spin contingent proved decisive on a helpful Dubai surface. The trio of Kuldeep, Varun Chakravarthy (1/4 in 2 overs), and Axar Patel (1/13 in 3 overs) presented a challenge that the UAE batters, unaccustomed to such specialised bowling, were unable to counter.

Shivam Dube also made a significant contribution with the ball, recording career-best figures of 3 for 4 in 2 overs as he efficiently cleaned up the lower order.

