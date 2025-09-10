Asia Cup 2025 Opener: India Wrap Up UAE For 57, Chase Down Target In Just 27 Balls. Internet Reacts

India started its Asia Cup campaign on a dominant note, defeating the United Arab Emirates by nine wickets and 15.5 overs to spare.

Bowling first, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side wrapped up the hosts for just 57. The target was chased down in just 27 balls.

Earlier, India's bowling attack, led by a resurgent Kuldeep Yadav on Wednesday dismantled the UAE side in just 13.1 overs.

Kuldeep, who had a frustrating time in the UK after warming the bench for five straight Tests, was too skillful for the UAE batters to comprehend. He ended with figures of 4 for 7 in 2.1 overs.