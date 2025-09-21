ADVERTISEMENT
India Vs Pakistan Live Score: Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours, Pak 96/2 In 11 Overs
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4s match in Dubai on Sunday.
IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super four Today Match Score Live Updates:
End Of Over 11
Pakistan scores 96/2 in 11 overs
Wicket For India
Shivam Dube to Saim Ayub! Caught!! Abhishek Sharma finally catches the ball this time, having dropped two earlier.
Saim Ayub c Abhishek Sharma b Shivam Dube 21(17)
Hussain Talat comes to the crease
Drinks Break
Drinks break now! Pakistan have all guns blazing in the first 10 overs. The pitch looks better for batters today as opposed to the last game.
End Of Over 10
Pakistan scores 91/1 in 10 overs
End Of Over 9
Pakistan scores 83/1 in 9 overs
Another Catch DROPPED!
End Of Over 8
End Of Over 7
Stats Time!
End Of Over 6
Catch DROPPED
End Of Over 5
End Of Over 4
End Of Over 3
Fakhar Zaman Dismissed
End Of Over 2
End Of Over 1
Farhan Needs Physio
Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman Open
India Wins The Toss, Opts To Bowl
Ind Vs Pak: Playing 11
