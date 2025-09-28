Asia Cup 2025 Final: Pakistan All-Out At 146 Runs After India Opt To Bowl First

Pakistan was all out at 146 runs as Jasprit Bumrah's first ball of the last over took out their last wicket.

11 overs into the game, Pakistan crossed 100 runs after India's Varun Chakaravarthy took Pakistan's opener Sahibzada Farhan's wicket at 57 runs from 38 balls. The batsman had scored his half-century in the match.

But halfway into the game, India turned things around, conceded just 11 runs and claimed two wickets in preceding overs. Spinners Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav took multiple wickets.

Farhan opened with Fakhar Zaman against India in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Sunday.

The first wicket came after nine long overs. Earlier, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final on Sunday.

Ravi Shastri and Waqar Younis conducted the toss interviews with the India and Pakistan captains separately after PCB's request to Asian Cricket Council to keep a neutral presenter for the title clash.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya will miss the final with a niggle. Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube came in for Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh.

"We are looking to bowl first. It looks like a good wicket. The wicket gets better under lights. We have been batting well first but we would like to chase today. The groundsmen have done a terrific job with the wickets here and it will stay the same. The brand of cricket we have been playing for the last 5-6 games is pretty good and we would like to continue that. Unfortunately Hardik misses out due to a niggle, Arshdeep and Harshit also miss out. Bumrah, Dube and Rinku come in," Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss as reported by NDTV.