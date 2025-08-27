Ashwin Retires From IPL: Key Highlights Of His 17-Year-Long Spell

Ravichandran Ashwin stunned cricket lovers by announcing his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, August 27. This is the date when he played his first IPL game in 2009.

The great Indian off-spinner confirmed that IPL 2025 was his last in the premier T20 league. The Chennai Super Kings stalwart brought curtains on his 17-year-long IPL spell while also announcing he will be pursuing opportunities in other T20 leagues around the world.

"Special day and hence a special beginning. They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today," wrote Ashwin on X in a surprising move.

“Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly IPL and BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me," he said.

Last year in December, Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket.