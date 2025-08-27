Ashwin Retires From IPL: Key Highlights Of His 17-Year-Long Spell
A pioneer of the art of defensive bowling and one of IPL's finest performers, Ashwin retires from the league after taking 187 wickets at a terrific economy rate of 7.20.
Ravichandran Ashwin stunned cricket lovers by announcing his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, August 27. This is the date when he played his first IPL game in 2009.
The great Indian off-spinner confirmed that IPL 2025 was his last in the premier T20 league. The Chennai Super Kings stalwart brought curtains on his 17-year-long IPL spell while also announcing he will be pursuing opportunities in other T20 leagues around the world.
"Special day and hence a special beginning. They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today," wrote Ashwin on X in a surprising move.
“Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly IPL and BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me," he said.
Last year in December, Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket.
Key Highlights Of Ashwin’s IPL Career
Ravichandran Ashwin had made an emotional comeback for Chennai Super Kings via IPL 2025.
The legendary bowler is inarguably one of the finest players to have turned up in the league since its inception in 2008. During his career, Ashwin played 221 matches in the IPL and bagged 187 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 7.20, playing an instrumental role as a tactical genius and a pioneer of defensive bowling in the format.
Ashwin bagged a host of special achievements during his successful IPL career. His tally of 187 wickets marks him as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the league's history.
He is also a two-time IPL champion, winning the prized silverware both times for Chennai Super Kings in the 2010 and 2011 editions. The Indian great is also one of the few to have represented five teams in the IPL.
Ashwin represented Rising Pune Supergiants, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.