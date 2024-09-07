Ashwin Favours DRS In Domestic Cricket, Calls It A Helping Agent For Young Batters

Senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin lauded BCCI's move to have DRS in the ongoing Duleep Trophy, saying it will help an upcoming batter to make necessary technical tweaks before his possible initiation into international cricket.

Ashwin was pinning his argument on the leg before the dismissal of India D batsman Ricky Bhui against India C left-arm spinner Manav Suthar in the Anantapur leg of the Duleep Trophy on Friday evening.