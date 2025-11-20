Ashes 2025: England Announce 12-Man Squad, Australia Name Playing XI For 1st Test — How To Watch In India?
Ashes 2025-26: Pacer Brendan Doggett gets his chance with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood both injured for the first Test.
AUS vs ENG, 1st Test: The first Ashes Test between Australia and England is set to begin at the Perth Stadium on Friday. Australia skipper Steve Smith on Thursday confirmed the playing XI for the series opener with Brendan Doggett and Jake Weatherald poised for their debut.
This will be the first time since the 2010-11 New Year's Test that Australia is fielding multiple debutants in an Ashes Tour, cricket.com.au reported. Usman Khawaja and Michael Beer played their first games in that game.
Pacers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood have been ruled out of the first Ashes Test due to injuries. Smith has captained Australia six times in Cummins' absence since 2021.
Australia's Playing XI For 1st Ashes Test
Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (C), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland
'Doggett Is Very Skillful': Smith
Steve Smith praised debutant Doggett and called him "very skillful."
"I think he's improved a hell of a lot the last few years and I'm excited to see him go about his business," the Australia captain was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
England, on the other side, are aiming to end a run of three deeply one-sided Ashes tours. They last won the series Down Under in 2010-11. The Ben Stokes-led team on Wednesday named a 12-player squad for the first Test.
England's Squad For 1st Ashes Test
Ben Stokes (C), Jofra Archer Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (WK) and Mark Wood.
Ponting Makes Key Predictions For Ashes Series
Former Australia captain and ICC Hall of Famer Ricky Ponting has predicted a 3-2 result in favour of Australia for the Ashes 2025-26. Ponting spoke about the upcoming series on the latest episode of The ICC Review and he believes the series will be a lot closer than many experts are predicting.
Australia vs England, 1st Ashes Test: Live Telecast In India
The first Ashes Test between Australia and England will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India from 8 a.m. IST.
Australia vs England, 1st Ashes Test: Live Streaming In India
The livestreaming of the first Ashes Test between Australia and England will be available on JioHotstar app and website.