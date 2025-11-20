Ashes 2025: England Announce 12-Man Squad, Australia Name Playing XI For 1st Test — How To Watch In India?

AUS vs ENG, 1st Test: The first Ashes Test between Australia and England is set to begin at the Perth Stadium on Friday. Australia skipper Steve Smith on Thursday confirmed the playing XI for the series opener with Brendan Doggett and Jake Weatherald poised for their debut.

This will be the first time since the 2010-11 New Year's Test that Australia is fielding multiple debutants in an Ashes Tour, cricket.com.au reported. Usman Khawaja and Michael Beer played their first games in that game.

Pacers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood have been ruled out of the first Ashes Test due to injuries. Smith has captained Australia six times in Cummins' absence since 2021.