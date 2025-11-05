Ashes 2025: Australia Announces 15-Man Squad For 1st Ashes Test, Smith To Lead

Australia has confirmed its squad for the first Ashes Test in Perth, set to begin on November 21. Steve Smith will lead the side in the absence of Pat Cummins.



Cummins has been ruled out due to a back injury but hopes to return for the second Test in Brisbane on December 4.

Selectors have included three players without previous Test experience in the 15-man squad. Jake Weatherald is in contention for an opening role, with both he and Marnus Labuschagne considered possible partners for Usman Khawaja at the top of the order.

Weatherald’s selection emerged as the most unexpected move when chief selector George Bailey revealed the squad for the Ashes opener.

All-round options include Cameron Green and Beau Webster. Green’s bowling workload is still unclear, while Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett have been named as reserve bowlers. Josh Inglis is the back-up wicketkeeper.

Opener Sam Konstas has missed out. He has been unable to secure his place and has not made much impact in the early rounds of the Sheffield Shield. Matt Renshaw has also not been selected despite being in contention.