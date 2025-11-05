Ashes 2025: Australia Announces 15-Man Squad For 1st Ashes Test, Smith To Lead
Australia has announced a 15-man squad for the first Ashes Test in Perth, with Steve Smith to captain as Pat Cummins remains sidelined due to injury.
Australia has confirmed its squad for the first Ashes Test in Perth, set to begin on November 21. Steve Smith will lead the side in the absence of Pat Cummins.
Cummins has been ruled out due to a back injury but hopes to return for the second Test in Brisbane on December 4.
Selectors have included three players without previous Test experience in the 15-man squad. Jake Weatherald is in contention for an opening role, with both he and Marnus Labuschagne considered possible partners for Usman Khawaja at the top of the order.
Weatherald’s selection emerged as the most unexpected move when chief selector George Bailey revealed the squad for the Ashes opener.
All-round options include Cameron Green and Beau Webster. Green’s bowling workload is still unclear, while Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett have been named as reserve bowlers. Josh Inglis is the back-up wicketkeeper.
Opener Sam Konstas has missed out. He has been unable to secure his place and has not made much impact in the early rounds of the Sheffield Shield. Matt Renshaw has also not been selected despite being in contention.
Ashes 2025: Australia Squad For 1st Test
Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.
Ashes 2025: England Squad
Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.
Ashes 2025: Schedule
The Ashes will start at Perth Stadium, followed by Tests in Brisbane (December 4 to 8), Adelaide (December 17 to 21), Melbourne (December 26 to 30) and Sydney (January 4 to 8, 2026).
Australia has never faced England in a Test at the new Perth Stadium, though the side has won four of the five Tests held there since 2018.
Historically, England has struggled in Perth, securing just one victory in 14 attempts at the W.A.C.A. in 1978. England have not won a Test in Australia since 2011.