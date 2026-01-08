Ashes 2025-26: Starc's First Over Heroics To Root's Final Frontier — 10 Talking Points

The 2025-26 Ashes series ended on Thursday with Australia beating England by five wickets on the fifth and final day of the fifth Test played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). With that Australia clinched the series 4-1.

Despite the hype before the series that it could be one of the closest in many years Down Under, it was decided after the first three matches. England did pull one back in the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

But Australia proved too strong in home conditions despite missing many key players over the course of the series.

Here is a look at the 10 moments that stood-out in the recently concluded Ashes tournament: