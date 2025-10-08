Apple Could Announce Streaming Deal For F1 Races In US Next Weekend

Following the success of 'F1: The Movie', Apple could be more involved in the sport by striking a streaming deal with Formula One, though only for races held in the United States. A streaming deal between Formula One and Apple is in the final stages and could be announced as early as next weekend, during the US Grand Prix, as was revealed in a newsletter published in The Puck.

The deal will allow Apple to broadcast F1 races held in the United States. The streaming rights for US races is currently held by ESPN, which reportedly pays around $90 million per annum.

Apple, though, is willing to pay as much as $140 million per annum, which is indicative of the company's growing interest in the sport, reports Apple Insider.

The negotiation for American rights for F1 has taken a long time to conclude, partly due to a sticking point in the negotiations. The report adds that Apple is not too keen on F1TV showcasing live F1 races simultaneously.

Since Apple is willing to pay a fortune for F1 rights, the company wants the viewing to be an Apple exclusive affair.

It seems Apple is ready to bet big on F1, especially following the major success of F1: The Movie, which was released in the box office earlier this year.

The Brad Pitt-starrer has already amassed over $600 million globally as of October 2025 and is one of the highest-rated movies of the year, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 82.

The success of the F1: The Movie has even led Apple CEO Tim Cook to confirm ongoing talks of a sequel.

But away from Hollywood, Apple is now poised to announce the streaming rights for the US F1 races next weekend, when the Austin Grand Prix goes live.

Once the deal is completed, Apple is likely to broadcast the F1 races in the United States on its platform AppleTV, starting from the 2026 season.