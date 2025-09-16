Apollo Tyres To Be Indian Cricket Team's New Jersey Sponsors, Days After Dream11 Exit
BCCI invited bids for the Indian team's title sponsorship rights after fantasy sports giant Dream11's exit.
Apollo Tyres will now sponsor the jersey of the Indian cricket team until 2027, sources told NDTV Profit on Tuesday. An official statement from the company was awaited.
The company will be shelling out approximately Rs 4.5 crore per game, higher as compared to the expense of Rs 4 crore incurred by previous sponsors Dream11, reports said.
Apart from Apollo Tyres, Canva and JK Tyre were also in fray to secure the sponsorship, according to media reports.
Notably, the Board of Control for Cricket in India invited bids for the Indian team's title sponsorship rights after fantasy sports giant Dream11's exit, and barred companies dealing in real money gaming and cryptocurrency from the process due to a government ban on such entities.
Presently, the Indian team is without a title sponsor in the Asia Cup.
Dream 11's Exit As Jersey Sponsors
Following the government's recent Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act 2025, the BCCI promptly cancelled the contract of the Indian team's lead sponsor, Dream11.
Dream 11 recently shut down its real money games due to the law, which states that "no person shall offer any, aid, abet, induce, indulge, engage in offering online money gaming services nor shall be involved in any advertisement which directly or indirectly promotes any person to play any online money game".