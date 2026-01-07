Antoine Semenyo To Manchester City: How Pep Guardiola's Potential XI Could Line Up

Manchester City are very close to signing Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo in a move worth £65 million. The news was broke by star football journalist Fabrizio Romano on X. BBC has reported that Semenyo to City is a deal done pending a medical test.

The 26-year-old wide forward is one of the most sought after players currently and at one point was tipped to become a Liverpool player. But it looks like he is destined to play for Pep Guardiola.

Semenyo, who plays for Ghana, has already scored nine goals in 19 Premier League matches this season - a very good tally for wingers or wide forwards. He notched 11 goals in 37 league games last season. He is seemingly on an upward trajectory in his caree.