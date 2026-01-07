Antoine Semenyo To Manchester City: How Pep Guardiola's Potential XI Could Line Up
Pep Guardiola is set to add Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City’s attack. Find out where the Ghanaian forward is most likely to play and which position suits him best.
Manchester City are very close to signing Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo in a move worth £65 million. The news was broke by star football journalist Fabrizio Romano on X. BBC has reported that Semenyo to City is a deal done pending a medical test.
The 26-year-old wide forward is one of the most sought after players currently and at one point was tipped to become a Liverpool player. But it looks like he is destined to play for Pep Guardiola.
Semenyo, who plays for Ghana, has already scored nine goals in 19 Premier League matches this season - a very good tally for wingers or wide forwards. He notched 11 goals in 37 league games last season. He is seemingly on an upward trajectory in his caree.
ð¨ðµ Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City, here we go! Documents exchanged and sealed with Bournemouth.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 6, 2026
Â£65m transfer fee, Semenyo to sign long term deal after medical tests on Thursday.
Semenyo picked #MCFC over 4 PL top clubs as wanted to work under Pep Guardiola. pic.twitter.com/Rjyh0bc9EU
Where is Antoine Semenyo likely to play for Manchester City?
One of the reasons why some of the best clubs were eager to sign Semenyo is because he is a very fluid forward. He can play at either wings and occasionally feature in the playing 11 as a centre-forward too.
At Bournemouth, he predominantly plays on the left wing. He has made 14 appearances across competitions for Bournemouth at this position and scored five goals and assisted twice. As a right winger, he has scored four goals and provided one assist.
For all the clubs that he has played for, he has played 66 times as a left winger and netted 15 goals and provided nine assists. At right wing, he has played 59 times and scored 15 goals and assisted six times.
So it is very likely that Guardiola could continue playing the Ghanaian international at left wing.
Which players have featured at left wing for Manchester City this season?
Three players, Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku, and Savinho, have heavily featured on the left wing for City this season. But their collective output from left wing is only eight goals and seven assists.
So once Semenyo completes his move to City, one could assume he would be the first-choice starter on the left flank. Here is how a potential Man City team could look like if all players are available and ready to play:
Man City's potential starting XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Nico O'Reilly; Rodri, Phil Foden, Tijjani Reijnders; Bernardo Silva, Antoine Semenyo, Erling Haaland.