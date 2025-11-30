Andre Russell Retires From IPL

Andre Russell has ended his Indian Premier League career and will move into a support role with Kolkata Knight Riders for the 2026 season. The 37-year-old all-rounder said he will not sign with another franchise after being released by KKR ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Russell announced his decision through an Instagram post, saying he will serve as KKR’s “power coach.” He said the move felt right at this stage of his career and that he preferred stepping away while still competitive.

“I had some amazing times and great memories in the IPL, hitting sixes, winning games, getting MVPs,” Russell said. He added that he wanted to leave while supporters still believed he had more cricket left, rather than staying until they felt he had stayed too long.