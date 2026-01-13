Alyssa Healy Announces Retirement, A Look At Wicketkeeper-Batter's Top Records

Healy made her international debut in 2010 and has since played 10 Tests, 123 ODIs and 162 T20Is for Australia. In her 15-year-long career, Healy has created several significant records in women's cricket.

Here is a look at some of Healy's top records:

1. Healy is the most successful wicketkeeper across men's and women's T20Is. She has recorded 126 dismissals, the most by a keeper in international T20s.

2. Her knock of 170 in the final of the 2022 ICC ODI World Cup against England has gone down in the history books as most runs in an innings by a wicketkeeper in the women's ODIs.

3. Her career best innings in T20Is is 148 not out which she scored in a match against Sri Lanka in Sydney in 2019. It is the highest individual score among Full Member teams of ICC.

4. Her 123 ODI matches and 162 T20I appearances in the fifth most and second highest for Australia respectively.

5. With 3054 T20I runs, Healy finishes her T20I career as the third-most successful run-scorer for Australia in the format.

6. She has won the the ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year two times (2018 and 2019), which is the joint-most alongside England's Sarah Taylor.