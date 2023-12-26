Al Ittihad Vs Al Nassr (Ronaldo vs Benzema): When & Where to Watch Saudi Pro League Football Match

The historical record shows 61 encounters between the two teams across various competitions. Al Ittihad holds a significant advantage with 28 victories, 17 matches ending in draws, and 16 wins for the visitors.

Recently, Al Ittihad has maintained an 11-match undefeated streak against Al Nassr, winning in five of their last six clashes. However, their recent form in the Saudi Pro League has been less dominant, with only two wins in their last 10 matches.

Al Nassr has been formidable in recent times, losing only once in their last 25 games across all competitions and securing victories in 10 of their last 12 away fixtures.