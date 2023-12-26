Al Ittihad Vs Al Nassr (Ronaldo vs Benzema): When & Where to Watch Saudi Pro League Football Match
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr take on Karim Benzema's Al Ittihad in a high-stakes Saudi Pro League match
In a crucial match in the Saudi Pro League, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr will clash against Karim Benzema's Al Ittihad in a highly-anticipated fixture at the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium on December 26, 2023
Al Ittihad Vs Al Nassr: Date and Time
Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad match will start at 11 pm IST on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.
Al Ittihad Vs Al Nassr: Where To Watch
Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr match will be live-streamed in India on the Sony LIV app and website.
On television, it will be aired on the Sony Sports Network channel - Sony TEN 2.
Al Ittihad Vs Al Nassr: What To Expect
Al-Ittihad, the "Tigers of Jeddah," are looking to bounce back from back-to-back defeats and reignite their push for the top spots. Al-Nassr, currently sitting comfortably in second place is set on consolidating its position. Boosted by the star power of Cristiano Ronaldo and their recent 4-2 victory over their rivals, the Riyadh giants are determined to maintain their title challenge.
Al Ittihad Vs Al Nassr: Head To Head
The historical record shows 61 encounters between the two teams across various competitions. Al Ittihad holds a significant advantage with 28 victories, 17 matches ending in draws, and 16 wins for the visitors.
Recently, Al Ittihad has maintained an 11-match undefeated streak against Al Nassr, winning in five of their last six clashes. However, their recent form in the Saudi Pro League has been less dominant, with only two wins in their last 10 matches.
Al Nassr has been formidable in recent times, losing only once in their last 25 games across all competitions and securing victories in 10 of their last 12 away fixtures.