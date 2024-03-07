Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI Series: Date, Time, H2H, Live Streaming Details And More

Afghanistan v Ireland in UAE, 2024: The new rivalry between Afghanistan and Ireland continues with a 3-match ODI series that will begin on March 7. The ODI series will be followed by a 3-match T20I series between these two nations. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host all the ODI matches.

In the only Test match that took between these nations at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi, the Irish team won the match by 6 wickets, recording their maiden Test win.

After that historic Test victory, Ireland would look forward to continuing that winning momentum in the 50-over format as well. Afghanistan on the other hand would look to start the ODI series on a winning note. In the last ODI series against Sri Lanka in February, the Afghan side lost the ODI series without recording any victory.