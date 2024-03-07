Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI Series: Date, Time, H2H, Live Streaming Details And More
Afghanistan v Ireland in UAE, 2024: The new rivalry between Afghanistan and Ireland continues with a 3-match ODI series that will begin on March 7. The ODI series will be followed by a 3-match T20I series between these two nations. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host all the ODI matches.
In the only Test match that took between these nations at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi, the Irish team won the match by 6 wickets, recording their maiden Test win.
After that historic Test victory, Ireland would look forward to continuing that winning momentum in the 50-over format as well. Afghanistan on the other hand would look to start the ODI series on a winning note. In the last ODI series against Sri Lanka in February, the Afghan side lost the ODI series without recording any victory.
AFG vs IRE head-to-head record in ODIs
Total matches played: 30
Afghanistan won: 16
Ireland won: 13
No Result: 1
Afghanistan holds a slightly upper hand when it comes to the H2H record against the Irish team with 16 wins in 30 matches.
Afghanistan have a 5-3 lead in the head-to-head record against Ireland in ODI matches played in the UAE.
The last time these two sides met in an ODI series was in Jan 2021 which Afghanistan won by 3-0. The series which was held in Abu Dhabi saw Afghanistan win the last ODI by 36 runs.
AFG vs IRE ODI Schedule: Date and Time
1st ODI: Thursday, March 7, 5:00 PM
2nd ODI: Saturday, March 9, 5:00 PM
3rd ODI: Tuesday, March 12, 5:00 PM
All timings are as per IST (India)
AFG vs IRE ODI Live Telecast Details
Eurosport TV Channel will telecast the three ODI matches between Afghanistan and Ireland live in India.
AFG vs IRE ODI Live Streaming Details
Live streaming of the 3-match ODI series between Afghanistan and Ireland will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
Premier Sports will be telecast partner in Ireland whereas RTA SPort will provide live telecast of the series for cricket fans in Afghanistan.
AFG vs IRE ODI Series: Squad Details
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Riaz Hassan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Naveed Zadran, Allah Ghazanfar, Nangyal Kharoti, Bilal Sami, Ikram Alikhil
Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling(c), Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy, Theo van Woerkom, Graham Hume, Matthew Foster, Neil Rock