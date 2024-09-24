Afghanistan Cricket Team: From Turmoil To Triumph On The Global Stage
The world of cricket has not just witnessed fairytale innings from the Afghanistan cricket team but also recognised the support provided by India.
The growth of the Afghanistan cricket team in international formats is not only noteworthy but also inspiring. Their victories against the heavyweights, including South Africa, England, and Pakistan, have placed them in a very commendable position in the cricketing world.
Despite decades of violence and turmoil, the Afghanistan cricket team stands as a beacon of hope for the nation and plays an aspirational role for its citizens. Afghanistan are ranked 10th and ninth in the ICC Men’s T20 and ODI rankings, respectively.
Afghanistan played their first one-day international against Scotland in the 2009 World Cup Qualifier, followed by their debut T20 international match against Ireland in 2010.
Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi currently hold the third and eighth positions, respectively, in the ICC Men’s T20 bowling rankings. Meanwhile, Rahmanullah Gurbaz is ranked thirteenth in the men’s T20 batting rankings.
Mohammad Nabi tops the list of men's ODI all-rounder rankings and holds the sixth position in the men's T20 all-rounder rankings.
Afghanistan’s Recent Top Performances
1) A Memorable 2023 ODI World Cup
Afghanistan’s 69-run win against England at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi was not only a game to remember but also showcased exceptional team effort by the former. The underdogs set a target of 285 runs, thanks to a half-century by Ikram Alikhil and a solid 80 from opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz.
In the second half of the match, Afghani spinners set the pitch ablaze as Mujeeb Ur Rahman took Joe Root’s wicket for mere 11 runs, while Mohammad Nabi dismissed Dawid Malan for 32. Rashid Khan claimed the wickets of Liam Livingstone and Adil Rashid with his leg spin.
Afghanistan’s most celebrated triumph came against Pakistan in Chennai. In this crucial match, Hashmatullah Shahidi's team successfully chased down 283 runs.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran’s strong opening partnership helped them score 130 runs in 21.1 overs. Rahmat Shah contributed 77 runs, while Shahidi added 48 and led their team to an eight-wicket victory.
Although Afghanistan failed to enter the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-finals, their performance against Australia was appreciated by the cricket fraternity. After setting a target of 291 runs, Afghanistan restricted Australia at 91\7. But Glenn Maxwell’s swashbuckling double century took the Kangaroos over the line, ending the Afghan campaign.
2) Reaching T20 World Cup 2024 Semis
The Rashid Khan-led team entered their first ever semi-finals of any major ICC tournament they played so far. They defeated Bangladesh by eight runs and clinched their slot in the semis. Fans in Afghanistan gathered on the streets to celebrate their victory and were also joined by the ruling Taliban.
The team also scripted history by winning against Australia in the super eight by scoring 148 runs and managing to clean bowl Aussies at 127 runs in 19.2 overs.
3) First Ever ODI Series Win Against South Africa
In September 2024, Afghanistan created history after claiming their first ever series victory against South Africa. They trounced South Africa by 177-runs in the second match, a record win by the highest margin for the team, surpassing their 154-run win over Zimbabwe at the same venue in 2018.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rashid Khan played a significant role in the team’s win, with Gurbaz smashing his seventh century—the most by any Afghani batter in the format.
Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi chipped away three top-order wickets and limited the Proteas to 106. This total was easily chased by Afghanistan in just 26 overs with six wickets in hand.
India’s Contribution To Afghanistan Cricket
The Afghanistan team's fairytale rise in cricket's sphere of influence is backed by India, which helped them form a strong foundation for their success.
Afghanistan signed Amul as their principal sponsor for the 2023 ODI World Cup, with the leading dairy brand appearing on Afghan players' jerseys and playing kits.
In 2018, India hosted Afghanistan’s inaugural test match in Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The BCCI also provided financial assistance and a $1 million grant to develop the Kandahar cricket stadium in Afghanistan.
The Indian Premier League, organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, has provided a strong platform for the Afghanis to improve their games, earn money, and inspire the budding cricketers in their war-torn country.
Afghanis also play in other T20 leagues like the Big Bash League, Pakistan Super League and Caribbean Premier League where they experience the game in different conditions and gain unprecedented international exposure.
In the past, former Indian players like Lalchand Rajput, Manoj Prabhakar, and Ajay Jadeja have trained the Afghanistan team. Ajay Jadeja was also their mentor during the 2023 ODI World Cup.
Additionally, in 2015, the BCCI provided the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida to Afghanistan as a temporary home ground. Another ground was provided to them in Dehradun.
Despite multiple obstacles, such as political instability and poor playing infrastructure, Afghan players' resilience and determination have helped them make a name for themselves in the gentleman's sport, and the world is taking notice.