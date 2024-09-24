Afghanistan Cricket Team: From Turmoil To Triumph On The Global Stage

The growth of the Afghanistan cricket team in international formats is not only noteworthy but also inspiring. Their victories against the heavyweights, including South Africa, England, and Pakistan, have placed them in a very commendable position in the cricketing world.

Despite decades of violence and turmoil, the Afghanistan cricket team stands as a beacon of hope for the nation and plays an aspirational role for its citizens. Afghanistan are ranked 10th and ninth in the ICC Men’s T20 and ODI rankings, respectively.

Afghanistan played their first one-day international against Scotland in the 2009 World Cup Qualifier, followed by their debut T20 international match against Ireland in 2010.

Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi currently hold the third and eighth positions, respectively, in the ICC Men’s T20 bowling rankings. Meanwhile, Rahmanullah Gurbaz is ranked thirteenth in the men’s T20 batting rankings.

Mohammad Nabi tops the list of men's ODI all-rounder rankings and holds the sixth position in the men's T20 all-rounder rankings.