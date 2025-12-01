AFC U17 Asian Cup: Qualified Teams, Date, Format And Team India's History In The Asian Football Competiton

With India's sensational triumph over Iran in Ahmedabad, all 16 teams to contest for the AFC U17 2026 glory in Saudi Arabia were confirmed on Sunday, Nov. 30. India's U17 football side defeated the much-fancied Iran side 2-1 in their final match at the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers and secured a berth from Group D.

Head coach Bibiano Fernandes' Blue Colts had to win to make it to the Saudi Arabian shores next summer after a 1-1 draw against Palestine, a 3-1 victory over Chinese Taipei and a pain-staking loss to Lebanon.​

Having conceded an 18th-minute goal to Amirreza Valipoor, India bounced back superbly in the contest with captain Dallalmuon Gangte maximising a penalty chance and Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam executing what turned out to be a winning strike in the 51st minute.

Goalkeeper Rajrup Sarkar and defenders Lawmsangzuala, Shubham Poonia, and Meitei Konthoujam also played a critical role in the team's marvellous triumph.

The victory has revived hopes for the future of Indian football amidst recent setbacks, reflecting positively on the depth of the country's talent pool and overall playing scene.