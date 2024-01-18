AFC Asian Cup 2023: When And Where To Watch India vs Uzbekistan Match Live

India would look to play their own game and press for counter-attacks with quick transitions. The likes of Chhetri, Manvir Singh and other forwards could be looking for chances which were almost non-existent against the Australians. Sandesh Jhingan will, as usual, be the key man in the deep defence.

Uzbekistan are a side who have beaten the likes of China, Oman and Bolivia while drawing with Iran and Mexico in the past one year. They are currently at ninth spot among the Asian countries in the FIFA rankings. Uzbekistan dominated against Syria but failed to find the target from around a dozen shots. Syria also got enough shots and that will encourage the Indians to try and score.