AFC Asian Cup 2023: When And Where To Watch India vs Uzbekistan Match Live
Get ready to watch the AFC Asian Cup 2023 match between India and Uzbekistan live at 8 pm
India will face Uzbekistan in their second group match of the Asian Cup in Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar on Thursday after a gritty performance against Australia.
#ðð¥ð®ððð¢ð ðð«ð¬ ðððððððð ð¯— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) January 18, 2024
Chapter 2ï¸â£ of our #AsianCup2023 story âï¸
ð®ð³ððºð¿
ð 20:00 IST
ðï¸ Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
ðº @Sports18 & @JioCinema#INDvUZB âï¸ #IndianFootball â½ pic.twitter.com/q7RyOTFipg
India vs Uzbekistan: When And Where To Watch
Fans can watch the live action of the AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Uzbekistan at 8 pm IST on Sports18 Network’s TV channels.
Football enthusiasts can also watch India vs Uzbekistan live streaming on JioCinema app and website.
India vs Uzbekistan: What To Look Out For
India would look to play their own game and press for counter-attacks with quick transitions. The likes of Chhetri, Manvir Singh and other forwards could be looking for chances which were almost non-existent against the Australians. Sandesh Jhingan will, as usual, be the key man in the deep defence.
Uzbekistan are a side who have beaten the likes of China, Oman and Bolivia while drawing with Iran and Mexico in the past one year. They are currently at ninth spot among the Asian countries in the FIFA rankings. Uzbekistan dominated against Syria but failed to find the target from around a dozen shots. Syria also got enough shots and that will encourage the Indians to try and score.
ð®ð³ India in the house! ð ð#INDvUZB âï¸ #AsianCup2023 #BlueTigers ð¯ #IndianFootball â½ pic.twitter.com/33y2fO6eGy— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) January 18, 2024
India vs Uzbekistan: Head To Head
India and Uzbekistan have played eight times against each other with the Blue Tigers having won just one. Uzbekistan were the victors five times while two matches had ended in draws. The last match between the two sides had also gone in favour of the Uzbeks who won 2-1 in the 2001 Merdeka Cup in Kuala Lumpur.
This will be Uzbekistan's eighth appearance in the AFC Asian Cup and they reached the knock-out round in each of the previous five editions (2004-2019), and the semifinals in 2011. A win against the Uzbeks may be far-fetched but taking a point from the match is a possibility, just like the Syrians have done, and that could be valuable for India as far as knock-out qualification is concerned.
- with inputs from PTI