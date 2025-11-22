AEW Full Gear 2025 Live Streaming: Match Card; When, Where To Watch on TV, Online?
This will be the seventh edition of the annual Full Gear event organised by the All Elite Wrestling. Here are the key details.
The AEW Full Gear 2025 will be another exciting pay-per-view (PPV) event produced by the private wrestling organisation, All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The seventh edition of the annual Full Gear hosted by AEW will be coming to wrestling fans in India and across the globe live. The action-packed event featuring several intense clashes between the brand's top wrestlers will be hosted at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey, United States.
A packed crowd in New Jersey will witness nine main AEW matches, apart from pre-show fights, at this edition of Full Gear.
Darby Allin will be taking on PAC in a men's singles encounter. Jon Moxley and Kyle O’Reilly will then battle out a No Holds Barred face-off inside the ring, before the attention shifts to a Casino Gauntlet match between two Hurt Syndicate members, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.
Also, part of the main card for Full Gear 2025 is a four-way tag team clash that will put the pairing of Marina Shafir and Megan Bayne against The Timeless Lovebombs, as well as the Babes of Wrath and The Sisters of Sin. At stake will be the opportunity to pick the semi-final match stipulation fixture.
Also, Kenny Omega will join hands with Jurassic Express for the $10,00,000 match against the Josh Alexander-Young Bucks duo.
AEW Full Gear 2025 Main Card
PAC vs Darby Allin
No Holds Barred: Jon Moxley vs Kyle O’Reilly
Casino Gauntlet Match to Determine the First Ever AEW National Champion: Bobby Lashley vs Shelton Benjamin.
4-Way Tag-Team, the winning team picks semi-final match stipulation: Marina Shafir and Megan Bayne vs The Timeless Lovebombs vs Babes of Wrath vs The Sisters of Sin
$1,000,000 Match: Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express vs Josh Alexander and The Young Bucks
No DQ for AEW TNT Championship: Kyle Fletcher (C) vs Mark Briscoe
AEW World Tag Team Championship: Brodido vs FTR
AEW Women’s World Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs Mercedes Mone
Steel Cage match for the AEW Men’s World Championship: Hangman Adam Page (c) vs Samoa Joe
AEW Full Gear 2025 Main Card: Date, Indian Time And Venue
The event is to be held at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey. It kicks off at 6:30 a.m. IST on Sunday, Nov. 23.
AEW Full Gear 2025 Main Card: Live Streaming Details
The latest wrestling PPV event of AEW will be telecast live in India via the Eurosport television network. The livestreaming of all AEW Full Gear 2025 events will be available on the Triller TV app and website.
Viewers based in the United States can watch the PPV event on HBO Max, Amazon Prime, PPV.com, Sling and YouTube. For the rest of the world, the streaming services will be available on Amazon Prime, PPV.com and TrillerTV.