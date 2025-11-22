AEW Full Gear 2025 Live Streaming: Match Card; When, Where To Watch on TV, Online?

The AEW Full Gear 2025 will be another exciting pay-per-view (PPV) event produced by the private wrestling organisation, All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The seventh edition of the annual Full Gear hosted by AEW will be coming to wrestling fans in India and across the globe live. The action-packed event featuring several intense clashes between the brand's top wrestlers will be hosted at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey, United States.

A packed crowd in New Jersey will witness nine main AEW matches, apart from pre-show fights, at this edition of Full Gear.

Darby Allin will be taking on PAC in a men's singles encounter. Jon Moxley and Kyle O’Reilly will then battle out a No Holds Barred face-off inside the ring, before the attention shifts to a Casino Gauntlet match between two Hurt Syndicate members, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.

Also, part of the main card for Full Gear 2025 is a four-way tag team clash that will put the pairing of Marina Shafir and Megan Bayne against The Timeless Lovebombs, as well as the Babes of Wrath and The Sisters of Sin. At stake will be the opportunity to pick the semi-final match stipulation fixture.

Also, Kenny Omega will join hands with Jurassic Express for the $10,00,000 match against the Josh Alexander-Young Bucks duo.