Adrian Newey Set To Become Aston Martin F1's Team Principal For 2026 Season

Adrian Newey is a household name in Formula One and is arguably the most successful car designer in modern F1 history.

Formerly of Red Bull, Newey has a rich track record of being the car designer with the most champions, having designed championship-winning cars for drivers like Ayrton Senna, Mika Hakkinen, Sebastian Vettel and most recently, Max Verstappen.

Newey was a part of the Red Bull family for 19 years, notably designing the famous RB9 - a championship-winning car in 2013, which Vettel bowed down to after securing the Indian Grand Prix.

Newey dominated in the ground-effect era as well, designing the almighty RB19, which is the most dominant car in F1 history in terms of performance and points in a single season, largely thanks to Verstappen.

In 2023, the RB19 won 22 out of the 23 races in the F1 calendar, 19 of which were won by Verstappen.

During his time at Red Bull, Newey worked with Christian Horner and was instrumental in helping RB secure 13 titles overall.