Actions By Sahibzada Farhan, Haris Rauf 'Show Their Upbringing', Says Irfan Pathan | Watch Video
Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Monday strongly criticised the on-field behaviour of Pakistan players Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf following a recent high-stakes India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025.
Pathan, speaking on his YouTube channel, expressed disgust at what he saw as a lack of sportsmanship and an over-the-top celebration that he felt crossed a line.
Pathan began by directly addressing the on-field actions. "What happened yesterday, the gestures that were made in celebration by Farhan. You know what is going on between the two countries and the fact that you are celebrating on the field does not tell anything," he remarked.
He was particularly critical of the celebratory gestures, which included Farhan's "gunshot" celebration and Haris Rauf's provocative "6-0" signal to Indian fans, a reference to Pakistan's military claims.
His critique extended to the personal conduct of the players. "I used to think Haris Rauf is a better guy but his actions yesterday on the field were not necessary," Pathan said, adding that such actions were a reflection of the players' character. "The actions by these guys show their upbringing, where they come from, and what they do."
Pathan said that cricket should be about the game itself, not personal animosity. "You are playing cricket on the field, whether you win or you lose, it happens but when you go on a personal level, that is taking it too far. This is not right," he stated, adding that players should not be expected to remain silent about such incidents. "You want us to not react, or even talk about it. This is wrong."
The former cricketer also said that India doesn't need to do banter. "If they stop instigating, then we won't do it. We want to come, play good cricket and leave," he said.
"Never think that you will misbehave and we will keep quiet. This is new India. We don't spare anyone," Pathan concluded.
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: What Happened
India opener Abhishek Sharma said he did not like the needless instigation of Pakistan players in their Asia Cup Super 4 match on Sunday, and an ultra-aggressive batting approach was the best possible way to reply to an in-the-face opposition.
Sharma slammed a 39-ball 74 and shared a 105-run opening wicket stance with Shubman Gill as India surmounted a 172-run target with six wickets to spare in Dubai. Both Sharma and Gill had run-ins with Pakistan pacers Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi during the match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.