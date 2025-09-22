Actions By Sahibzada Farhan, Haris Rauf 'Show Their Upbringing', Says Irfan Pathan | Watch Video

His critique extended to the personal conduct of the players. "I used to think Haris Rauf is a better guy but his actions yesterday on the field were not necessary," Pathan said, adding that such actions were a reflection of the players' character. "The actions by these guys show their upbringing, where they come from, and what they do."

Pathan said that cricket should be about the game itself, not personal animosity. "You are playing cricket on the field, whether you win or you lose, it happens but when you go on a personal level, that is taking it too far. This is not right," he stated, adding that players should not be expected to remain silent about such incidents. "You want us to not react, or even talk about it. This is wrong."

The former cricketer also said that India doesn't need to do banter. "If they stop instigating, then we won't do it. We want to come, play good cricket and leave," he said.

"Never think that you will misbehave and we will keep quiet. This is new India. We don't spare anyone," Pathan concluded.