Abu Dhabi GP 2025: IST Timings, When And Where To Watch Final F1 Race Of 2025

The 2025 Formula 1 season is up for a dramatic finish at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where the driver's championship will be decided at the famous Yas Marina Circuit. In a season filled with unexpected twists, three drivers, Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri, are now up for a final race with all three mathematically having a chance of becoming world champions.

McLaren’s Lando Norris continues to lead the standings, but the gap has dropped to just 12 points. Red Bull star Max Verstappen has reignited his title hopes in the second half of the year with a strong run of podiums and race wins. His late-season surge brought him back into the fight after the championship initially looked like a two-way battle between the two McLaren drivers.

Next in contention is Oscar Piastri, who remains 18 points behind Norris and faces the toughest task. The Australian is still mathematically in the hunt and could play a key role in influencing the final order. A strong result for Piastri could complicate the title challenge of Norris or help McLaren lock out the top two positions in the championship.