Abu Dhabi GP 2025: IST Timings, When And Where To Watch Final F1 Race Of 2025
Norris could join the likes of Sebastian Vettel, Nico Rosberg and Max Verstappen who sealed their maiden F1 world titles in Abu Dhabi if he wins the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The 2025 Formula 1 season is up for a dramatic finish at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where the driver's championship will be decided at the famous Yas Marina Circuit. In a season filled with unexpected twists, three drivers, Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri, are now up for a final race with all three mathematically having a chance of becoming world champions.
McLaren’s Lando Norris continues to lead the standings, but the gap has dropped to just 12 points. Red Bull star Max Verstappen has reignited his title hopes in the second half of the year with a strong run of podiums and race wins. His late-season surge brought him back into the fight after the championship initially looked like a two-way battle between the two McLaren drivers.
Next in contention is Oscar Piastri, who remains 18 points behind Norris and faces the toughest task. The Australian is still mathematically in the hunt and could play a key role in influencing the final order. A strong result for Piastri could complicate the title challenge of Norris or help McLaren lock out the top two positions in the championship.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025: Practice Results
Lando Norris has who is looking to win his maiden title, has dominated the first two practice sessions so far. Norris topped the P2 session with a time of 1:23.083, 0.363s better than that of his closest rival, Max Verstappen. Oscar Piastri could only manage P11 with a gap of +0.680s to Norris, after sitting out of the P1 session.
The final practice session is scheduled today and will begin at 4:30 p.m. IST
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025: Qualifying And Main Race Timings
Qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 will take place on Saturday, 7:30 PM. The main race will take place on Sunday, December 7, at 6:30 p.m. IST.
All timings in IST (Indian Standard Time)
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025: Live Streaming In India
Live streaming of the 2025 F1 season finale will be available on the FanCode app and website. You can watch Formula 1 in India on Tata Play, on Tata Play FanCode Sports (Channel 485).
Abu Dhabi GP Pole-Sitters
- 2024: Lando Norris (McLaren)
- 2023: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
- 2022: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
- 2021: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
Abu Dhabi GP Winners
- 2024: Lando Norris (McLaren)
- 2023: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
- 2022: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
- 2021: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
Abu Dhabi GP Statistics
Here are important statistics for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix:
Lap distance: 5.281 km
Total distance: 58 laps, 306.183 km
2024 pole position: Lando Norris (Great Britain), McLaren, 1:22.595
2024 winner: Lando Norris (Great Britain) McLaren
Race fastest lap: 1:25.637 Kevin Magnussen, Haas-Ferrari, 2024
Most pole positions – Lewis Hamilton (5)
Most wins – Lewis Hamilton (5)