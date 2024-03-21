3 Most Expensive Players From Each IPL Team Ahead Of 2024 Indian Premier League
Australia's fast bowler Mitchell Starc created history at the IPL 2024 mini auction as he became the most expensive player in the history of the tournament.
The 17th season of the Indian Premier League is all set to begin on March 22 with five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
IPL 2024 has already set some new records during the auction which was held in December last year. Australia's fast bowler Mitchell Starc created history as he became the most expensive player in the history of the tournament with Kolkata Knight Riders picking him up for a whopping Rs 24.75 crore.
Just before Starc's name went under the hammer, it was his Australian teammate who broke the record when SunRisers Hyderabad bagged the Australian skipper for Rs 20.5 crore.
A total of 72 players were sold in the 2024 IPL auction that saw the ten IPL teams collectively spend a staggering amount of Rs 230.45 crore, a 38% increase as compared to the money spent in the IPL 2023 auction.
Let's find out which are the three most expensive players from each of the ten IPL teams.
Mumbai Indians: Three Most Expensive Players
Rohit Sharma: Rs 16 crore
Ishan Kishan: Rs 15.25 crore
Hardik Pandya: Rs 15 crore
Ishan Kishan was the most expensive player during the 2022 IPL Mega Auction. Rohit Sharma who captained the Mumbai Indians side for 10 years (from 2013 to 2023) was the second most expensive retained player (salary-wise) in the 2022 mega auction.
Chennai Super Kings: Three Most Expensive Players
Ravindra Jadeja: Rs 16 crore
Deepak Chahar: Rs 14 crore
Daryl Mitchell: Rs 14 crore
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja became the most expensive buy for Chennai Super Kings when he was retained by the CSK-side during the 2022 IPL Mega Auction. New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell who was pocketed during the 2024 Mini Auction became CSK's second-most-expensive player with a salary of Rs 14 crore. Deepak Chahar was the second most expensive buy during the 2022 Mega Auction behind Ishan Kishan.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Three Most Expensive Players
Cameron Green: Rs 17.5 crore
Virat Kohli: Rs 15 crore
Alzarri Joseph: Rs 11.5 crore
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green became RCB's most expensive buy when he was traded by Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2024 season. Former RCB captain Virat Kohli was the third most expensive retained player (salary-wise) during the IPL 2022 mega auction. West Indies pace bowler Alzarri Joseph became RCB's most expensive buy during the 2024 IPL Mini Auction.
Gujarat Titans: Three Most Expensive Players
Rashid Khan: Rs 15 crore
Spencer Johnson: Rs 10 crore
Rahul Tewatia: Rs 9 crore
Rashid Khan who was drafted into the Gujarat Titans squad for Rs 15 crore ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction is GT's most expensive buy to date. Australia's left-arm pace bowler Spencer Johnson became GT's most expensive purchase during the 2024 IPL Mini Auction where he was bagged for Rs 10 crore.
SunRisers Hyderabad: Three Most Expensive Players
Pat Cummins: 20.5 crore
Washington Sundar: 8.75 crore
Rahul Tripathi: 8.5 crore
SRH's new captain became the second most expensive player in the history of IPL after the was bagged by Hyderabad for Rs 20.5 crore after a heated battle with RCB during the 2024 Mini Auction. Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar is the SRH's second most expensive player after the all-rounder was bought for Rs 8.75 crore during the 2022 IPL Mega Auction.
Delhi Capitals: Three Most Expensive Players
Rishabh Pant: Rs 16 crore
Axar Patel: Rs 9 crore
Prithvi Shaw: Rs 7.5 crore
Indian wicketkeeper-batsman became DC's most expensive buy when he was retained by the Delhi side during the 2022 IPL Mega Auction. Axar Patel was bought for Rs 9 crore during the 2019 IPL Auction and was later retained by Delhi Capitals during the IPL Mega Auction in 2022.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Three Most Expensive Players
Mitchell Starc: Rs 24.75 crore
Shreyas Iyer: Rs 12.25 crore
Andre Russell: Rs 12 crore
Starc had sparked a massive bidding war between KKR and GT in the IPL 2024 Auction with the latter pulling out at a bid of Rs 24.75 crore. KKR captain Shreyas Iyer was bought by the franchise in 2022 for INR 12.25 crore. West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell who was one among the four players retained by KKR during the 2022 Mega Auction is their third most expensive player with a salary of Rs 12 crore.
Lucknow Super Giants: Three Most Expensive Players
KL Rahul: Rs 17 crore
Nicholas Pooran: Rs 16 crore
Marcus Stoinis: Rs 9.2 crore
At the 2022 IPL mega auction, the franchise purchased its first set of players with KL Rahul becoming the most expensive player with a price tag of Rs 17 crore. West Indies keeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran was the 4th most expensive buy of the 2023 IPL auction when he was purchased by LSG for Rs 16 crore.
Rajasthan Royals: Three Most Expensive Players
Sanju Samson: Rs 14 crore
Jos Buttler: Rs 10 crore
Avesh Khan: Rs 10 crore
RR captain became their most expensive player when he was retained by the franchise in the 2022 Mega Auction. Samson along with Jos Butler were among the three players retained by the franchise during the mega auction. Avesh Khan became Rajasthan Royals' third expensive buy when we has traded from LSG ahead of the 2024 IPL season.
Punjab Kings: Three Most Expensive Players
Sam Curran: 18.5 crore
Harshal Patel: 11.75 crore
Liam Livingstone: 11.50 crore
Curran was not only PBKS's most expensive buy but was also the most expensive purchase by any team during the 2023 IPL Auction. The franchise bagged the services of the English all-rounder for a whopping Rs 18.5 crore. Harshal Patel became RR's most expensive buy in the 2024 IPL Mini Auction when he was purchased for Rs 11.75 crore.