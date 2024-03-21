3 Most Expensive Players From Each IPL Team Ahead Of 2024 Indian Premier League

The 17th season of the Indian Premier League is all set to begin on March 22 with five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

IPL 2024 has already set some new records during the auction which was held in December last year. Australia's fast bowler Mitchell Starc created history as he became the most expensive player in the history of the tournament with Kolkata Knight Riders picking him up for a whopping Rs 24.75 crore.

Just before Starc's name went under the hammer, it was his Australian teammate who broke the record when SunRisers Hyderabad bagged the Australian skipper for Rs 20.5 crore.

A total of 72 players were sold in the 2024 IPL auction that saw the ten IPL teams collectively spend a staggering amount of Rs 230.45 crore, a 38% increase as compared to the money spent in the IPL 2023 auction.

Let's find out which are the three most expensive players from each of the ten IPL teams.