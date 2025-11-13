2028 Los Angeles Olympics Full Schedule Revealed: Check Dates And How To Book Tickets
The official schedule for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games was released on Wednesday, with the ticket registration set to open in January 2026. Expected to be the largest in the history of the sports event, the 2028 Olympic Games will feature 51 sports across 49 venues in 18 zones throughout the Los Angeles region and Oklahoma City.
"Athletes and fans from around the world now have what they need to plan an unforgettable Olympic experience," said LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover.
For the first time in the history of the Olympic Games, every team sport will include an equal or greater number of women’s teams than men’s, contributing to a record 50.5 percent of total athletes being women at the LA28 Olympic Games. Overall, the Games will feature 11,200 athletes.
Los Angeles 2028 Olympics: Opening And Closing Ceremony
The Olympics 2028 opening ceremony is scheduled for July 14, 2028, at 8:00 p.m. ET (6:30 a.m. IST on July 15).
Meanwhile, the closing ceremony will take place on July 30, 2028, at 9:00 p.m. ET (7:30 a.m. ISE on July 31), marking 17 days of world-class competition.
2028 LA Olympics Schedule
The LA28 Games will open on July 15 with the most women’s finals ever in a single day. The women’s triathlon will kick things off, leading to the highly anticipated women’s 100 metres.
Track and field events will take place during the first week, while swimming events follow in the second.
Cricket is set to rejoin the Olympic lineup for the first time in over a century with the final match of the Women’s tournament on Day 6 and the Men’s tournament on Day 15.
Organisers have set the marathons for the final weekend. The women’s race will be held on July 29 and the men’s marathon will bring the Games to a close on July 30.
Viewers can check the day-wise schedule of all events here.
Most Action-Packed Day
Day 15 of the Olympics 2028 will be the most action-packed, featuring 26 finals sessions spanning 23 sports. According to the organisers, the day will showcase a "remarkable culmination of athletic achievement and excitement for fans and athletes alike."
Known as “Super Saturday,” this day is expected to stand out as one of the most memorable final weekends in Olympic history. Within 26 sessions across 23 sports, 15 gold and bronze medal matches in team events will be organised. Alongside these, athletes in 15 individual sports will compete for their final medals.
How To Book Tickets For LA Olympics 2028?
Ticket registration for the LA28 Olympic Games will open in January 2026 at LA28.org. Tickets will be managed by LA28’s Official Ticketing Service Providers, AXS and EVENTIM.
About 14 million tickets will be available for Olympic events, with pricing details to be announced later, but dynamic pricing is not being considered, according to LA28 chief of sport, Shana Ferguson, AFP reported.
Fans can also access hospitality experiences and packages through ‘On Location’, the exclusive provider for the Olympics and Paralympics hospitality. Visa, in recognition of its long-standing partnership, will serve as the ‘Official Way to Pay’.
To stay informed about ticket registration and other updates, fans can sign up for the LA28 newsletter.