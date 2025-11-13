2028 Los Angeles Olympics Full Schedule Revealed: Check Dates And How To Book Tickets

The official schedule for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games was released on Wednesday, with the ticket registration set to open in January 2026. Expected to be the largest in the history of the sports event, the 2028 Olympic Games will feature 51 sports across 49 venues in 18 zones throughout the Los Angeles region and Oklahoma City.

"Athletes and fans from around the world now have what they need to plan an unforgettable Olympic experience," said LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover.

For the first time in the history of the Olympic Games, every team sport will include an equal or greater number of women’s teams than men’s, contributing to a record 50.5 percent of total athletes being women at the LA28 Olympic Games. Overall, the Games will feature 11,200 athletes.