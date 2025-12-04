2026 FIFA World Cup Draw: Date, Time, Pots, Live Streaming, Venue And More

The final draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be held at the John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, on Friday, December 5.

The draw is expected to last for 45 mins to one hour.

The programme is set to feature a star-studded line-up. Bringing a blend of star power, supermodel, producer and Emmy award-winner Heidi Klum will host the event, while renowned comedian and actor Kevin Hart and actor and producer Danny Ramirez will join as co-hosts.