2026 FIFA World Cup Draw: Date, Time, Pots, Live Streaming, Venue And More
Here's all you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw which will be held tomorrow.
The final draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be held at the John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, on Friday, December 5.
The draw is expected to last for 45 mins to one hour.
The programme is set to feature a star-studded line-up. Bringing a blend of star power, supermodel, producer and Emmy award-winner Heidi Klum will host the event, while renowned comedian and actor Kevin Hart and actor and producer Danny Ramirez will join as co-hosts.
2026 FIFA World Cup Draw: Date And Time
The FIFA World Cup draw will be held on Friday, December 5, at 10:30 p.m. IST.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Venue
The FIFA World Cup draw will be held at the John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw: Full List Of Participating Nations
A total of 42 nations will be part of the final draw, there are 22 nations still in the running to claim one of the six remaining places. This is the first time, a World Cup has been expanded to a 48-team tournament.
Co-hosts: Canada, Mexico, USA
UEFA: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Spain, Switzerland
Concacaf: Curaçao, Haiti, Panama
CONMEBOL: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay
AFC: Australia, IR Iran, Japan, Jordan, Korea Republic, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan
CAF: Algeria, Cabo Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia
OFC: New Zealand
ALSO READ
Same Population As Mumbai's Kurla: Curacao Becomes Smallest Country To Qualify For FIFA World Cup
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw: Pots
Pot 1: Canada, Mexico, USA, Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany
Pot 2: Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, Iran, Korea Republic, Ecuador, Austria, Australia
Pot 3: Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Cote d’Ivoire, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa
Pot 4: Jordan, Cabo Verde, Ghana, Curaçao, Haiti, New Zealand, 4 x UEFA playoff winners, 2 x FIFA inter-continental playoff winners
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw: Debutants
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will see four debutants - Cabo Verde, Curaçao, Jordan and Uzbekistan. This is the first time a World Cup will see so many debutantas since the 2006 edition, which saw six teams make their debut in the tournament
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw: Remaining Spots
Six of the 48 teams at FIFA World Cup 2026 have yet to be determined, and will only be known in March 2026.
Four of these will come from the 16-team UEFA play-offs, which will be contested by Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czechia, Denmark, Italy, Kosovo, Northern Ireland, North Macedonia, Poland, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, Türkiye, Ukraine and Wales.
The other two spots will be contested by six teams - Bolivia, Congo DR, Iraq, Jamaica, New Caledonia and Suriname.
ALSO READ
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw On Dec. 5: Placement Rules To Expected Pots, Everything You Need To Know
FIFA World Cup 2026: Schedule And Venues
The full schedule, venues, match kick-off timings will be revealed on Saturday, December 6.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: How To Watch The Draw Live
The FIFA World Cup 2026 draw will be streamed live worldwide on FIFA’s official digital platforms, including FIFA.com and the organisation’s YouTube and social media channels. The broadcast will begin at 10:30 PM IST.
2026 FIFA World Cup Draw: Performers List
The programme promises exciting live performances, highlighted by classical vocalist Andrea Bocelli, global music sensation Robbie Williams, and acclaimed American singer Nicole Scherzinger.
Once the draw is completed, musical group 'Village People' will take the stage to energise the crowd with a performance of their globally celebrated hit, YMCA.
“To be hosting the final draw again, after having been involved in this show 20 years ago in my home country, is truly extraordinary,” said Klum, according to FIFA’s official website. She previously took part in the event ahead of the 2006 edition.
Star-studded entertainment line-up announced for the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026â¢ ð¤©— FIFA (@FIFAcom) December 3, 2025
FIFA also announced the line-up of special guests who will be conducting and assisting during the final draw.
â¨ An extraordinary line-up for a historic moment!— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 4, 2025
These special guests will be conducting and assisting the Final Draw â¤µï¸