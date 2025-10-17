⁠2025 US Grand Prix: Schedule, India Timings, How To Watch F1 Race Live And More

The 2025 Formula 1 season reaches the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, this weekend for the United States Grand Prix. Running from October 17 to 20, COTA hosts the fourth sprint of the season.

Circuit of the Americas is one of the most popular tracks on the F1 calendar and a major highlight of the year, offering a carnival-like atmosphere with concerts, barbecues, and crowds of over four lakh fans. According to ESPN, the circuit features a mix of long straights, challenging esses in sector two, and a series of tight hairpins in sector three, promising plenty of action and drama throughout the weekend.