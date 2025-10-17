2025 US Grand Prix: Schedule, India Timings, How To Watch F1 Race Live And More
Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, is one of the most celebrated tracks in the F1 calendar.
The 2025 Formula 1 season reaches the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, this weekend for the United States Grand Prix. Running from October 17 to 20, COTA hosts the fourth sprint of the season.
Circuit of the Americas is one of the most popular tracks on the F1 calendar and a major highlight of the year, offering a carnival-like atmosphere with concerts, barbecues, and crowds of over four lakh fans. According to ESPN, the circuit features a mix of long straights, challenging esses in sector two, and a series of tight hairpins in sector three, promising plenty of action and drama throughout the weekend.
2025 US Grand Prix: Schedule And India Timings
Under the Sprint format, Free Practice 1 is scheduled for October 17, with the Sprint Qualifying and Sprint scheduled on October 18, main Qualifying will take place on October 19 and the Main Race will take place on October 20.
October 17
F1 MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix 2025, Practice 1, watch live at 11 p.m. IST.
Oct. 18
Sprint Qualifying, watch live at 3 a.m. IST.
Sprint, watch live at 10:30 p.m. IST.
Oct. 19
Qualifying, Watch live at 2:30 a.m. IST.
Oct. 20
Race, watch live at 12:30 a.m. IST.
2025 US Grand Prix: Live Streaming In India
Fans in India can watch the 2025 US Grand Prix live on the FanCode app and website. F1 fans can watch the 2025 US Grand Prix on the TATA Play Fan Code sports channel on TV.
2025 US Grand Prix: Statistics
First Grand Prix: 1959 (Sebring)
Track length: 5.513 km
Lap record: 1m, 36.169s, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2019
Most pole positions: Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton (4)
Most wins: Lewis Hamilton (6)
2025 US Grand Prix: Last Five Polesitters
2024: Lando Norris (McLaren)
2023: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
2022: Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
2021: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2019: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
2025 US Grand Prix: Last Five Winners
2024: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
2023: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2022: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2021: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2019: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
2025 US Grand Prix: Current Form
McLaren secured back-to-back Teams’ Championships at the Singapore Grand Prix, but the Drivers’ title race remains wide open.
Oscar Piastri leads, with teammate Lando Norris 22 points behind. Max Verstappen is closing in fast, finishing first or second in the last four races as Red Bull’s form improves. He is now 63 points behind Piastri, with 174 points still available. George Russell and Charles Leclerc remain in contention but would need dramatic shifts to win.
Williams holds fifth thanks to Carlos Sainz’s podium and Alex Albon’s consistency, staying ahead of Racing Bulls and Aston Martin.
2025 US Grand Prix: New Livery
Williams, Racing Bulls, McLaren, Haas, and Aston Martin will be running special liveries at the 2025 United States Grand Prix.
Check the stunning images below.
image source: F1 on X (Twitter)