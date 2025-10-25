⁠2025 Mexican Grand Prix Timings IST, Schedule, Live Streaming And More

Formula 1 heads straight to the Mexico City Grand Prix following an action-packed Sprint weekend in Austin, Texas, that has reignited the battle for the 2025 drivers’ championship.

Last weekend’s United States Grand Prix proved to be a crucial moment in the title race as Max Verstappen delivered a commanding performance, taking victory from pole position. The four-time world champion has now claimed three wins in the last four Grand Prix, including winning in the Austin Sprint race, cutting the gap to championship leader Oscar Piastri to just 40 points.

Before Austin, most believed the championship fight was between Piastri and his McLaren teammate Lando Norris. But Verstappen’s resurgence has firmly placed Red Bull back in contention. His dominance in Austin has not only shaken up the standings but also reignited his pursuit of a fifth world title.

The next chapter of this contest unfolds this weekend at the Mexico City Grand Prix, a venue that has historically favoured Verstappen. The Red Bull driver holds a record five victories at the circuit, while both Piastri and Norris are yet to win there.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this high-stakes race in Mexico.