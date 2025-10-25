2025 Mexican Grand Prix Timings IST, Schedule, Live Streaming And More
All eyes would be on the battle between Max Verstappen and the McLaren duo of Norris and Piastri. Here's all you need to know about the Mexican GP 2025.
Formula 1 heads straight to the Mexico City Grand Prix following an action-packed Sprint weekend in Austin, Texas, that has reignited the battle for the 2025 drivers’ championship.
Last weekend’s United States Grand Prix proved to be a crucial moment in the title race as Max Verstappen delivered a commanding performance, taking victory from pole position. The four-time world champion has now claimed three wins in the last four Grand Prix, including winning in the Austin Sprint race, cutting the gap to championship leader Oscar Piastri to just 40 points.
Before Austin, most believed the championship fight was between Piastri and his McLaren teammate Lando Norris. But Verstappen’s resurgence has firmly placed Red Bull back in contention. His dominance in Austin has not only shaken up the standings but also reignited his pursuit of a fifth world title.
The next chapter of this contest unfolds this weekend at the Mexico City Grand Prix, a venue that has historically favoured Verstappen. The Red Bull driver holds a record five victories at the circuit, while both Piastri and Norris are yet to win there.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this high-stakes race in Mexico.
Mexican Grand Prix 2025: Race Schedule And Timings
Practice 1 is scheduled on October 25 from 12 a.m. to 1 a.m. IST. It will be followed by Practice 2 from 3:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. IST on the same day.
Practice 3 will be held on October 25 from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m. IST. The qualifying race is scheduled on October 26 from 2:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. IST.
The race is scheduled on October 27 at 1:30 a.m. IST.
Here’s a breakdown of the schedule for the Mexican Grand Prix 2025:
Saturday, October 25: Practice 1 from 12 a.m. to 1 a.m. IST; Practice 2 from 3:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. IST; Practice 3 from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Sunday, October 26: Qualifying race from 2:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. IST.
Monday, October 27: The Mexican Grand Prix 2025 starts at 1:30 a.m. IST.
Mexican Grand Prix 2025: Live Streaming In India
Fans in India can watch the Mexican Grand Prix on the Fancode app and website. Live action will also be available on television via the TATA Play Fan Code sports channel.
Mexican Grand Prix 2025: Statistics
According to the official website of Formula 1, here are important statistics for the Mexican Grand Prix:
First Grand Prix: 1963
Track Length: 4.304 km
Lap record: 1 m 17.774 s, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 2021
Most pole positions: Jim Clark (4)
Most wins: Max Verstappen (5)
*From the last seven races in Mexico
Mexican Grand Prix 2025: Last Five Polesitters
2024: Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
2023: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
2022: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2021: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
2019: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)*
*As per Formula 1, “Max Verstappen set the fastest time in Qualifying, but received a three-place grid penalty for failing to slow for yellow flags.”
Mexican Grand Prix 2025: Last Five Winners
2024: Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
2023: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2022: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2021: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2019: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)