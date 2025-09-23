1983 Cricket World Cup Final Umpire Dickie Bird Passes Away

Legendary umpire Dickie Bird, who officiated the 1983 Cricket World Cup Final, died on Tuesday at his home. He was 92. He was in the middle when India upset two-time world champions West Indies in the 1983 final at Lord's.

The Yorkshire County Cricket Club announced passing of "one of cricket’s most beloved figures" in a post on Instagram.

"It is with profound sadness that The Yorkshire County Cricket Club announces the passing of Harold Dennis “Dickie” Bird MBE OBE, one of cricket’s most beloved figures, who died peacefully at home at the age of 92," said the post.