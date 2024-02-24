14 Years Ago OTD: 'God Of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar Scored 1st ODI Double Hundred; BCCI Shares Iconic Moment
Tendulkar achieved this feat in 147 balls which included 25 boundaries and 3 sixes.
On this day in 2010, Sachin Tendulkar became the first batter in men's international cricket to score an ODI double hundred. Sachin's double ton came against South Africa during the three-match ODI series.
By achieving the feat, Tendulkar became the second batter after Australia’s Belinda Clark to reach this historic landmark in ODI cricket. Clark was the first player to do so against Denmark in the 1997 Women’s World Cup match which was held at the Middle Income Group Ground in Bandra, Mumbai.
In remembrance of this historic moment, BCCI shared a video on X celebrating Master Blaster's achievement.
Watch: Sachin Tendulkar's Iconic Double Century Moment
Batting first India scored an astounding 401-3 in 50 overs which saw Tendulkar remain unbeaten on 200 runs. Dinesh Karthik and Yusuf Pathan supported him in the initial stages before captain MS Dhoni joined him to take India beyond the mark of 400.
India went on to win the match by 153 runs, which also saw them bag the series with a match to go.
List of players who scored double centuries in ODI
Since Tendulkar achieved this milestone, there have been nine other batsmen who have achieved this feat.
India's current ODI captain Rohit Sharma appears thrice in the list including the highest-ever ODI score of 264 runs he scored against Sri Lanka in 2014. Sehwag, Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill are the other Indian players who feature in this list.
The most recent double hundreds are the ones by Pathum Nissanka, who became the first Sri Lankan to achieve this feat when they faced Afghanistan in the ODI series earlier this month. The second most recent one is by Australia's Glenn Maxwell who scored 201 runs off just 128 balls during the all-important ODI game against Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup 2023.