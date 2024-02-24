14 Years Ago OTD: 'God Of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar Scored 1st ODI Double Hundred; BCCI Shares Iconic Moment

On this day in 2010, Sachin Tendulkar became the first batter in men's international cricket to score an ODI double hundred. Sachin's double ton came against South Africa during the three-match ODI series.

By achieving the feat, Tendulkar became the second batter after Australia’s Belinda Clark to reach this historic landmark in ODI cricket. Clark was the first player to do so against Denmark in the 1997 Women’s World Cup match which was held at the Middle Income Group Ground in Bandra, Mumbai.

In remembrance of this historic moment, BCCI shared a video on X celebrating Master Blaster's achievement.