13 Clubs Have Confirmed For Truncated ISL; AIFF Hoping For Odisha FC To Join: Sources

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is hoping that Odisha FC will confirm their participation for the delayed 2025-26 Indian Super League (ISL) season, which is set to start on February 14.

On Tuesday, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that the ISL, which was on pause due to the lack of a commercial partner, will start on February 14 with all the 14 clubs taking part, but it is learnt that Odisha FC have sought time till Thursday to confirm their participation.