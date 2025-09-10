Women Taking Ozempic Face Risks Of Unplanned Pregnancy: Study

The use of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic among young women has become a matter of concern for health experts. A recent study warns that women of reproductive age who use the drug without contraception could be vulnerable to pregnancy-related risks.

Researchers from Flinders University, Adelaide, Australia, found that among more than 18,000 women aged 18 to 49, who were first prescribed GLP-1 drugs between 2011 and 2022, only 21% reported using contraception. The study, published in the Medical Journal of Australia, analysed data from over 1.6 million general practice patients, Science Daily journal reported on Tuesday.

According to the research, this is a cause of concern as many women may be unaware of the potential dangers these drugs pose to unborn babies.

"We're seeing widespread use of these medications among women of childbearing age, but very little evidence that contraception is being considered as part of routine care," Associate Professor Luke Grzeskowiak from the College of Medicine and Public Health was quoted as saying by Science Daily.

In 2022, over 6,000 women started GLP-1 treatment, and more than 90% did not have diabetes, indicating its preference as a weight loss drug.

"These medications can be incredibly helpful, but they're not risk-free, especially during pregnancy,” Professor Grzeskowiak added.