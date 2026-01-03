Wolf Moon 2026: Date, Time And How to Watch This Year’s First Supermoon In India

The first supermoon this year will reach its peak brightness at around 5 a.m. EST (3:30 p.m. IST) on Saturday, Jan. 3.

To be specific, its peak illumination will be at 5:03 a.m. EST (10:03 GMT) on Jan. 3. The local moon rise and moon set timings may differ slightly across regions, according to Space.com.

In clear skies, people will be able to watch the supermoon all night from Jan. 2-3. For the best view, try to watch as it rises and sets. This means the right time is around sunrise and sunset to get the most impressive view.

In India, the best views will be at moonrise on January 3, and the skywatchers can see it after sunset around 5:45 p.m.-6 p.m. IST. During this time, the moon will appear 362,641 km away and will be seen in its full phase, according to the NASA website.

The supermoon will be visible at different local times across the world. In New York, it will be visible at 5:30 a.m. EST, in London at 10:03 a.m. GMT, in Tokyo at 7:30 p.m., and in Sydney at 9:03 p.m. local time.

Stargazers can look to the eastern horizon at dusk to get a glimpse of the ‘Wolf Moon’ rise shortly before sunset (local time). During this time, the Moon will appear large and closer to the horizon. This is due to the phenomenon called the ‘moon illusion’, a visual effect wherein low-hanging moons appear oversized.

According to Space.com, people might notice the Moon taking on an orange-yellow hue when it sits close to the horizon.

Moreover, the supermoon this month is coming with several treats. On Saturday, a bright Jupiter will be shining less than 4 degrees to the right of the lunar disk. Also, people can keep watch for Saturn when it glows in the southwest sky around moonrise.