Wolf Moon 2026: Date, Time And How to Watch This Year’s First Supermoon In India
During this time, the moon will appear 30 per cent brighter, 14 per cent larger than the most distant full moon of the year. It will be visible in India shortly after sunset.
Skywatchers and astronomers are gearing up for a major celestial event this weekend as the first full moon of 2026 will illuminate the skies on Jan. 3. Known as the ‘Wolf Moon’, it will be the first full moon of this year.
The supermoon will appear bigger and brighter than usual. The next supermoon will occur in November 2026, according to National Geographic.
A supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with its closest approach to the Earth in the elliptical orbit - a point also known as perigee. The Moon is expected to appear 14% larger and 30% brighter during this event, compared to its farthest counterpart, a 'micromoon’.
The next full moon is tomorrow, Jan. 3.— NASA (@NASA) January 2, 2026
Interested in what the Moon will look like any day of the year? Get the best views with our 2026 Moon Phases video!
Northern Hemisphere: https://t.co/CjtK1f855x
Southern Hemisphere: https://t.co/rRkTnhaluI pic.twitter.com/oRYXcJUcMh
This will be the fourth supermoon in a row after stargazers witnessed the Harvest Moon in October 2025, November 2025's Beaver Moon, as well as the Cold Moon last month.
Wolf Moon 2026: Date And Time
The first supermoon this year will reach its peak brightness at around 5 a.m. EST (3:30 p.m. IST) on Saturday, Jan. 3.
To be specific, its peak illumination will be at 5:03 a.m. EST (10:03 GMT) on Jan. 3. The local moon rise and moon set timings may differ slightly across regions, according to Space.com.
In clear skies, people will be able to watch the supermoon all night from Jan. 2-3. For the best view, try to watch as it rises and sets. This means the right time is around sunrise and sunset to get the most impressive view.
In India, the best views will be at moonrise on January 3, and the skywatchers can see it after sunset around 5:45 p.m.-6 p.m. IST. During this time, the moon will appear 362,641 km away and will be seen in its full phase, according to the NASA website.
The supermoon will be visible at different local times across the world. In New York, it will be visible at 5:30 a.m. EST, in London at 10:03 a.m. GMT, in Tokyo at 7:30 p.m., and in Sydney at 9:03 p.m. local time.
Stargazers can look to the eastern horizon at dusk to get a glimpse of the ‘Wolf Moon’ rise shortly before sunset (local time). During this time, the Moon will appear large and closer to the horizon. This is due to the phenomenon called the ‘moon illusion’, a visual effect wherein low-hanging moons appear oversized.
According to Space.com, people might notice the Moon taking on an orange-yellow hue when it sits close to the horizon.
Moreover, the supermoon this month is coming with several treats. On Saturday, a bright Jupiter will be shining less than 4 degrees to the right of the lunar disk. Also, people can keep watch for Saturn when it glows in the southwest sky around moonrise.
Wolf Moon 2026: How To Watch?
You don't need a telescope to see the supermoon, as it is large enough to witness with the naked eye. However, people could consider using a telescope or binoculars to look into key details. It is advised to do this outside of the moon's brightest phase.
Those planning to capture the moment can use a mirrorless or DSLR camera, especially during the orange-hued moonrise.