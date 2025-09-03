‘Velcro And Tape Everywhere’: Shubhanshu Shukla Shows How Astronauts Dine In Zero Gravity

From velcro-taped spoons to slow eating, Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS), has shared interesting glimpses of his space sojourn.

In an Instagram video, Shukla demonstrates how even something as ordinary as a meal turns into a complex task in space. “Eating and drinking in space is a real challenge,” he says, offering a view of his dining table aboard the ISS. Unlike on Earth, nothing stays put— spoons, bottles and even drops of coffee drift unless secured.

Astronauts turn to ingenious fixes to cope with life in space. “Velcro and tape everywhere,” Shukla explains, pointing out how spoons are fitted with velcro and bottles stick to surfaces to prevent them from floating away. To illustrate his point, he lets go of his spoon mid-air and shows how it just drifts away.

He also shows how astronauts manage drinks in microgravity. Holding a pouch of coffee, he says, “Right now, I’m drinking my coffee, and I’ll show you how it actually works.” Moments later, he releases a large drop of coffee, which floats in front of him. “You can also eat water in space,” he reveals.