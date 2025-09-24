Trump’s Directive On Tylenol Could Do More Harm Than Good, May Raise Autism Rates, Experts Warn

US President Donald Trump on Monday linked autism to childhood vaccines and consumption of popular pain medication, Tylenol, during pregnancy. He announced a federal push to investigate Tylenol or acetaminophen’s alleged role in autism. This prompted the FDA to announce it would issue a new warning label on the painkiller, citing a “possible association.”

Trump’s claims sparked backlash from scientists, who warned the directive could do more harm than good. Experts also condemned the move, calling it a distraction from real science.

David Amaral, research director at the UC Davis MIND Institute, was among those who criticised Trump’s warning to pregnant women to avoid Tylenol.

“We heard the President say women should tough it out,” Amaral was quoted as saying by Wired.

“I was really taken aback by that, because we do know that prolonged fever, in particular, is a risk factor for autism. So I worry that this admonition to not take Tylenol is going to do the reverse of what they’re hoping for,” he added.

According to the Wired report, the speculation about Tylenol’s link to autism stems from studies suggesting a correlation between the drug and neurodevelopmental disorders. But many of these studies are flawed, said Renee Gardner, an epidemiologist at Sweden’s Karolinska Institute.