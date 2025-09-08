Total Lunar Eclipse: Blood Moon In Pictures — Skywatchers Worldwide Share Stunning Photos
Skywatchers and astronomical enthusiasts across Asia, Africa, parts of Europe, Western Australia and New Zealand witnessed the breathtaking total lunar eclipse, also known as the Blood Moon last night on Sept. 7 and 8.
According to ScienceAlert, the total lunar eclipse lasted for 82 minutes. The totality period refers to the duration when the Moon remains completely in Earth's shadow.
During this rare event, Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the lunar surface. Under the Earth’s shadow, the Moon gradually acquires a deep red-orange glow, leading to the fascinating Blood Moon. This lunar eclipse was the final eclipse of 2025, according to Space.com.
Here are some stunning pictures of Blood Moon, from India and across the world that you simple cannot miss.
#BloodMoon appears before #LunarEclipse, rises behind a statue of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose in Kolkata.— NDTV Profit (@NDTVProfitIndia) September 7, 2025
At full lunar eclipse, the moon has turned redâ¦. Quite a sight. As seen from Delhi pic.twitter.com/oY8MUaRy0Q— Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) September 7, 2025
#BloodMoon captured in #Beijing pic.twitter.com/9YbUNVFwbG— Chinese Embassy in US (@ChineseEmbinUS) September 7, 2025
7 Sept 2025 â¢ Blood Moon ðð´ (Total Lunar Eclipse)#bloodmoon2025 #LunarEclipse pic.twitter.com/SRk5AvSCbN— Utkarsh Singh (@Utkarsh__Singh) September 7, 2025
ð #BloodMoon In #Hyderabad Sky!— Hi Hyderabad (@HiHyderabad) September 7, 2025
Absolutely stunning! A total lunar eclipse (âBlood Moonâ) tonight, over Israel, as seen from our Tel Aviv roof top! pic.twitter.com/F5B94OX4xy— Arsen Ostrovsky ðï¸ (@Ostrov_A) September 7, 2025
ðIf you missed #BloodMoon at the midnight, here is a 31 seconds video for #LunarEclipse, the power of mother nature.— Shen Shiwei æ²è¯ä¼ (@shen_shiwei) September 7, 2025
A final lunar eclipse of 2025 turned Chinaâs night sky with a rare #BloodMoon. pic.twitter.com/TJqJhc5Dei
What a spectacular total lunar eclipse, or rather, blood moon,— DP ð°ðª (@DanChepta) September 7, 2025
In Nairobi, Kenya. pic.twitter.com/BK5HHqQaOz
ð In Wiltshire, UK, the ancient stones of Stonehenge stood beneath a celestial spectacle â a blood moon eclipse. Captured in a breathtaking composite by photographer Steven Sanders, the image was crafted from 35 individual exposures. #BloodMoon #Eclipse #CornMoon pic.twitter.com/lLIZF1y3gP— SubRosa )â¿( Magick @subrosamagick.bsky.social (@SubRosaMagick) September 7, 2025