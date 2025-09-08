Business NewsScienceTotal Lunar Eclipse: Blood Moon In Pictures — Skywatchers Worldwide Share Stunning Photos
ADVERTISEMENT

Total Lunar Eclipse: Blood Moon In Pictures — Skywatchers Worldwide Share Stunning Photos

According to ScienceAlert, the total lunar eclipse lasted for 82 minutes.

08 Sep 2025, 07:28 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Here are some stunning pictures of Blood Moon, from India and across the world that you simple cannot miss. (Image: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Here are some stunning pictures of Blood Moon, from India and across the world that you simple cannot miss. (Image: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Skywatchers and astronomical enthusiasts across Asia, Africa, parts of Europe, Western Australia and New Zealand witnessed the breathtaking total lunar eclipse, also known as the Blood Moon last night on Sept. 7 and 8.

According to ScienceAlert, the total lunar eclipse lasted for 82 minutes. The totality period refers to the duration when the Moon remains completely in Earth's shadow.

During this rare event, Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the lunar surface. Under the Earth’s shadow, the Moon gradually acquires a deep red-orange glow, leading to the fascinating Blood Moon. This lunar eclipse was the final eclipse of 2025, according to Space.com.

Here are some stunning pictures of Blood Moon, from India and across the world that you simple cannot miss.

ALSO READ

Firefly's Blue Ghost Lander Witnesses Lunar Sunrise On Moon; NASA Shares Splendid Picture
Opinion
Firefly's Blue Ghost Lander Witnesses Lunar Sunrise On Moon; NASA Shares Splendid Picture
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT