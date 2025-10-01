Solution To Infertility? Scientists Create And Fertilize Eggs From Human Skin Cells

Scientists reported that they created egg cells from human skin cells which were capable of getting fertilised, according to a research report published in Nature Communications on Tuesday. The eggs were successfully fertilised with sperm cells with some exhibiting the capability to develop into early-stage embryos. They were not used to establish a pregnancy with researchers not seeing much potential to develop any further.

The scientists behind the article stated that this development brings humanity one step closer to establishing an alternative to in-vitro fertilisation (IVF). It could also complement IVF treatment for those whose egg quality has deteriorated or are unable to produce eggs due to genetic anomalies or advancing age would be able to use this technology in the future to have children, the researchers told Wired.

This discovery could also be used by same sex couples who wish to have genetically similar children by making eggs from male cells and sperm from female cells, they said.