Shubhanshu Shukla Set To Return To Earth: Date, Time, How To Watch And More Details

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set to return to Earth after his 18-day stay at the International Space Station (ISS). He flew to the ISS as part of the commercial Axiom-4 mission. Shukla is the second Indian to go to space, after Rakesh Sharma in 1984.

The crew members of the Axiom-4 mission reached the ISS on June 26. Besides Shukla, the four-member team included mission commander Peggy Whitson, and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary.

The mission marked a return to space for India, Poland and Hungary after more than 40 years.