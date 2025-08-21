ISS Visit 'Entire Nation's Mission' Says Shubhanshu Shukla On His Maiden Space Journey

"It was entire nation's mission," said Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on his historic space journey. Shukla returned to India following his landmark visit to the International Space Station as part of the Axiom-4 mission.

"I would like to thank each and every citizen of this country who behaved in a way that made it feel like they actually owned this mission," said Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla while addressing a joint press briefing with Union Minister Jitendra Singh, ISRO Chief V Narayanan, and Group Captain Prashant Balakrishnan Nair— who is part of India's Gaganyaan crew.

"No matter how much training you have done, even after that, when you sit in the rocket and the engines ignite, it is a very different feeling," he said. "I had not imagined how it would feel, and I was actually running behind the rocket for the first few seconds it took me some time to catch up to it. From that moment until the time we splashed down, the experience was unbelievable," he shared.