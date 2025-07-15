Shubhanshu Shukla, Axiom 4 Crew Touch Down Into Pacific Ocean Completing Space Mission
The crew's Dragon Spacecraft successfully splashed down, after deploying parachutes as it descended into earth's orbit.
Shubhanshu Shukla, the pilot of the Axiom Mission-4 from the Indian Space Research Organisation, successfully landed into the Pacific Ocean along with the rest of his crew on Tuesday.
The crew's Dragon Spacecraft successfully splashed down, after deploying parachutes as it descended into earth's orbit, according to SpaceX's livestream.
Two fastboats approached the craft, wearing personal protective equipment and undertook "sniff checks", a procedure to make sure the vessel is not emitting toxic fumes, before approaching the vessel.
Once the crew deemed the spacecraft safe, SpaceX's recovery vessel 'Shanon' approached the craft and began the process of recovering the crew. The recovery vessel also had medical personnel on board to conduct health checkups on them.
The Axiom-4 crew will undergo a seven-day rehabilitation period to help them readjust to Earth's gravity after their time in space. This mission is particularly significant as it marks the first time in over 40 years that India, Poland, and Hungary have sent astronauts into space.
The crew consists of commander Peggy Whitson, from Axiom Space; representing the US, pilot Shubhanshu Shukla from ISRO, representing India; mission specialist Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski from the European Space Agency, representing Poland and mission specialist Tibor Kapsu, Hungarian Space Research Office, representing Hungary.
This is the first spaceflight for all but one astronauts involved, with this being Peggy Whitson's fifth space voyage.
Shubhanshu Shukla is the first member of India's astronaut corps to have made the journey into space.
Splashdown of Dragon confirmed â welcome back to Earth, @AstroPeggy, Shux, @astro_slawosz, and Tibi!— SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 15, 2025
The Crew Dragon Grace spacecraft was launched into space by SpaceX's Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket on June 25 which placed it into low orbit. The craft then docked with the International Space Station where the crew spent 18 days, conducting up to 60 experiments developed by various research bodies including ISRO.
The craft undocked on July 14 and began its return to Earth.