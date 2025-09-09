Scientists Warn Against Plans To Artificially Cool Polar Regions

Proposals to artificially cool the world’s polar regions — to stem the impact of global warming — are both expensive, unfeasible and potentially dangerous, according to new scientific research.

The Arctic and Antarctic are warming faster than the rest of the world, which has led some think tanks and entrepreneurs to propose large-scale technological interventions.

But those ideas — including spraying reflective particles high into the atmosphere to reflect sunlight, erecting sea “curtains” to block warm water from melting glaciers and seeding oceans with nutrients to boost the growth of carbon-absorbing algae — aren’t workable and could irreversibly damage polar regions, according to a paper published Tuesday in the journal “Frontiers in Science.”

“Some of these ideas have been given a disproportionately high amount of visibility compared with their maturity and their feasibility,” said lead author Martin Siegert, a polar scientist and vice president at the University of Exeter.

A group of more than three dozen scientists used a set of six criteria to evaluate some of the most well-publicized ideas to cool polar regions, which also include scattering glass beads to reflect sunlight, spraying seawater to thicken sea ice, and drilling into glaciers to remove subsurface water to slow their slide into the ocean. They found the scale, technological requirements and cost were far beyond current capabilities.

Many of the proposals would be hampered by employing unproven technologies across some of the world’s coldest and most isolated regions. They would also be almost impossible to manage through international agreements, the scientists said, adding that unilateral interventions would foment global tensions.